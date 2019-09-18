Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona: 3 reasons why the Blaugrana drew the match | UEFA Champions League 2019/2020

Barcelona drew in Dortmund

Despite coming into their Group F Champions League fixture on the back of convincing domestic victories over the weekend, neither Barcelona nor Borussia Dortmund could score a goal as they shared the spoils in a dour and largely uneventful goalless stalemate at the Signal Iduna Park.

The Catalans suffered a painful elimination from this competition at the hands of Liverpool last season and entered this game looking to start their European campaign on a positive note.

However, Ernesto Valverde and co. will now have to wait for at least a fortnight when they host Inter Milan at the Camp Nou. Dortmund meanwhile, take on Slavia Prague next.

In this piece we shall be highlighting three factors that played a role in Barcelona failing to defeat Dortmund.

#3 The home side failed to take their chances

Dortmund had numerous chances to win the match

While it might be true that the match was not exactly the cracker that everyone expected, Dortmund were still the better of the two sides and had numerous chances to win the match.

Captain, Marco Reus came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when he was on hand to shoot at goal from the edge of the box off Thorgan Hazard's disguised pass, but he failed to find the back of the net.

This was the first of three good chances the German international had to put Dortmund ahead, with the most glaring coming from the penalty spot. But, rather uncharacteristically, the German failed to convert.

Julian Brandt also saw his shot rattle off the post, while Jadon Sancho fired over from 20 yards when he should have done better after being played in by Paco Alcacer.

In total, Dortmund had 13 shots to Barcelona's seven, with four of those 13 being on target, and on another day, the home side would have taken their chances to condemn Barcelona to a defeat.

