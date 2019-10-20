Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: Four talking points

Lucien Favre's team are level on points with Bayern Munich but are currently in fourth place.

What could've been a very different result ended with just a one-goal gap in favour of Borussia Dortmund as they prevailed over Borussia Monchengladbach in a tough Bundesliga encounter.. Both sides failed to convert what could be viewed as golden chances, in fact Dortmund had the ball in the back of the net three times but it only counted once.

Lucien Favre's starting line-up was a little difficult to decipher as he shuffled the pack in the absence of Jadon Sancho, Paco Alcacer, and Mario Gotze. Manuel Akanji played at right-back as Achraf Hakimi continued his forays forward.

The visitors had plenty of chances but Dortmund held the reins of the game for the most part. The home side came close to opening their account plenty of times in the first half, but it was only in the 58th-minute that Dortmund opened their account through their talisman Marco Reus.

Monchengladbach would finish the game on top, though, and Dortmund came within inches of losing the tie but between their two keepers, Roman Burki and Marvin Hitz, they managed to keep out the visitors. Here are the talking points of the game.

#1. The VAR farce

Marco Reus was offside by only millimeters for what could've been the opening goal of the game.

Thorgan Hazard had a brilliant game in attack for Dortmund and made the assist for Marco Reus' goal. However, he had a goal of his own that was disallowed for offside in the build-up by VAR.

Replays showed Marco Reus almost completely behind the line except maybe a couple of studs on his boot past the last defender.

The Dortmund team just got on with the play and went about attacking again, but had they seen the margin by which they were denied, they may have reacted differently. They had missed the bus by inches and had this game turned out differently, Favre would have had a tiff with the video assistant.

Thorgan Hazard.

