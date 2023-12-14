Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSG: 5 hits and flops as Parisians salvage a draw to reach last-16 | UEFA Champions League 2023-24 

PSG joined Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League knockout stages after securing a 1-1 draw at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

Karim Adeyemi's goal was canceled out by Warren Zaire-Emery as the Parisians finished second in Group F, beating AC Milan on goal difference, as the two teams accrued eight points.

Luis Enrique's side started the match brightly, pushing forward with a lot of urgency and creating some good chances. Randall Kolo Muani and Kylian Mbappe missed in the first half and it nearly cost them.

Adeyemi fired Dortmund in front in the 51st minute after Rami Bensebaini dispossessed Achraf Hakimi near the box as PSG were on the edge. However, their fears were allayed just five minutes later as Zaire-Emery leveled the score after Mbappe's cut-back for Bradley Barcola was deflected into his path.

PSG appeared to have turned the tie around in the 76th minute when Mbappe put the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out offside. A draw was eventually enough, as Milan had an inferior goal difference and came in at third.

Dortmund and PSG are in the hat for the round of 16 draw on Monday as the sides will learn their next opponents.

Here are the five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Warren Zaire-Emery has been a man for the big occasions in the Champions League this season. He struck against Newcastle, made two assists against AC Milan, and last night, scored against Borussia Dortmund that saved PSG's beacon.

The 17-year-old was full of boisterous energy and eye-catching flicks. He got into good positions to keep Dortmund's backline on their toes.

In the 56th minute, the teenager latched onto a rebound after Kylian Mbappe's cut-back wasn't cleared properly by the hosts, and scampered up a few steps before firing into the far corner.

Flop: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

In their last Champions League game, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens came of age to score and assist in Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 victory away to AC Milan. It was enough to warrant him a start in this game, but the youngster couldn't keep up with that form.

The 19-year-old failed to muster a single shot in the game, didn't make a single cross, and laid only 14 passes in 60 minutes of action (completing only eight). Thankfully for Dortmund, other attackers around him did just enough to avoid a defeat.

Hit: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

For the third consecutive Champions League game, Karim Adeyemi made a telling impact for Dortmund. First, he bagged an assist against Newcastle, came off the bench to score against Milan, and now scored against PSG too.

As Bensebaini dispossessed Achraf Hakimi near the box, he squared it to Fullkrug instead, and the latter then passed the ball for Adeyemi to slot into the far corner. It was a scrappy finish but found the back of the net nonetheless, with the German international under pressure from PSG players.

Flop: Randall Kolo Muani (PSG)

Having seen a patchy spell in front of goal lately, Randall Kolo Muani managed to add some wind to his sails with a winning goal during the weekend against Nantes. More of the same was expected here in a do-or-die clash for PSG.

Although the Parisians managed to squeeze into the knockout stages on the coattails of Borussia Dortmund, Kolo Muani was a huge disappointment. The Frenchman missed two big chances and looked sloppy in possession.

In the 24th minute, Kolo Muani brilliantly slipped between Niklas Sule and Rami Bensebaini and raced through on goal, but contrived to fire his effort wide of the post.

Then in the dying seconds of the opening stanza, Kylian Mbappe threaded a lovely throughball for Kolo Muani to connect with, but this time, his effort was saved by goalkeeper, Gregor Kobel.

Hit: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Last but never least, Kylian Mbappe had a great game too. He was unlucky to have seen a goal ruled out for offside in the second half, but the 24-year-old was terrific for PSG.

Mbappe was a thorn in Dortmund's flesh with his quick feet and precocious dribbling skills, attempting a staggering nine and completing six of them. He was also the creative inspiration for his side, conjuring some good chances as the forward made four key passes.

A goal would've put the icing on the cake but PSG managed to avoid the embarrassment of a group-stage exit and reached the knockout stages, which is equally good.