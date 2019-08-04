Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Bayern Munich: 3 best performers

Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich probably came into the tie favourites, albeit by a small margin. They had more of their core players back in action than Dortmund and were likely hungry to get their hands on a trophy. Dortmund knew they were underdogs and played like it.

You don't need to know that Bayern had 66% possession of the ball or that they got 16 shots away and spent most of the game camped in Dortmund's half, to know that Bayern Munich were on top for most of the game. If you had watched a 5-minute long clip of the game picked randomly from any of the 90+ minutes that were played, you would know that Bayern dominated the game, but Dortmund were in control.

Borussia Dortmund had a plan and executed it to perfection. There was no element of chance in their goals. They laid the traps and took advantage when Bayern fell into them. Both their goals coming from quick counter-attacking breaks.

Dortmund will now set to refining what they've created, while Bayern will return to examine their flaws. There were three standout performances for Dortmund on the night, let's dive in.

#3 Marco Reus

Mr Dortmund had a stellar game

You probably saw this coming. Whenever Dortmund seem to do well on the pitch, Reus seems to be at the heart of it. He did a superb job going forward, providing options and always appearing to find space despite none being available.

What do you do as an attacker, though, when your team spends 66% of the game defending? Reus' performance answered that question. Dortmund knew that Kovac's Bayern always look to play through the wings, so Reus closed down the central midfielders' passing options out wide and closed them down.

His hard work in tracking back and pressurising Thiago resulted in the turnover of possession that led to the first goal. Even when you look at Dortmund's second goal, Reus ran away from the defenders and occupied space where a pass could easily find him.

Speaking of the second goal...

