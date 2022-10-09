Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Player ratings for the Bavarians as Anthony Modeste's stoppage-time goal holds champions | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, October 8, following Anthony Modeste's stoppage-time equalizer.

The striker headed home in the fifth minute of injury time to level the proceedings at Signal Iduna Park as BVB wiped out Bayern's two-goal lead.

Leon Goretzka put the Bavarians in front in the 33rd minute before Leroy Sane doubled their advantage early eight minutes into the second half.

The visitors were cruising towards another Der Klassiker victory, but Youssoufa Moukoko pulled one back for the hosts with a superb finish in the 74th minute.

Modeste, who set up Moukoko's goal, missed a sitter minutes later but atoned for his mistake by popping up with a late equalizer.

The draw ended Bayern's run of eight consecutive wins over Dortmund, who avoided defeat in the fixture for the first time since a 2-0 win in the 2019 DFL- Supercup.

Here are the player ratings for Bayern Munich:

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

The Bayern custodian made four saves on the night but had no chance with either of Dortmund's second-half goals.

Benjamin Pavard - 6.5/10

It was all going well for the Frenchman as long as he played in his natural position down the right, making excellent runs forward and linking up with advanced players. But once he moved to central defense, it all went downhill for him.

Dayot Upamecano - 8/10

The Frenchman dealt superbly with Donyell Malen's pace, read the game well and completed his passes with unerring accuracy. He continues to have a fine season.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6.5/10

He was shown a yellow card early on for bringing down Jude Bellingham but made up for it with an important block to deny Malen. Noussair Mazraoui replaced the Dutchman in the 62nd minute with Bayern 2-0 up at that point.

Alphonso Davies - 6.5/10

The Canadian was solid defensively in the first half and kept everything tidy at the back. But his night was cut short due to an injury that forced him off at the break with Josip Stanisic replacing him.

Leon Goretzka - 8/10

He not only added steel to Bayern's defense but also drove forward with flair and panache.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



8 appearances

2 goals

2 assists



“We call him Leon Scoretzka”. Leon Goretzka in all competitions this season:8 appearances2 goals2 assists“We call him Leon Scoretzka”. Leon Goretzka in all competitions this season:👕 8 appearances⚽ 2 goals🅰️ 2 assists“We call him Leon Scoretzka”. 😉 https://t.co/5Csnrk3Pp2

Goretzka also put Bayern in front with a well-taken shot in the 33rd minute. He, however, was booked in the 57th minute.

Marcel Sabitzer - 5/10

Starting alongside Goretzka, the Austrian had a tough game, struggling to exert his influence in midfield and looking rash in his tackles. Sabitzer, who received a yellow card as early as the second minute, was taken off at the break, with Joshua Kimmich replacing him.

Leroy Sane - 8/10

Continuing his fine run of form, Sane netted for the third time in a row with a sublime finish to double the visitors' lead in the 53rd minute. His dribbling, ball control and pace were top notch too. The Germany international was another Bayern player to be booked, receiving his yellow card in the second minute of injury time.

B/R Football @brfootball Nine goals and three assists including a goal in Der Klassiker.



Leroy Sané is hitting form this season 🥶 Nine goals and three assists including a goal in Der Klassiker.Leroy Sané is hitting form this season 🥶 https://t.co/nbmtwMjNcL

Jamal Musiala - 7/10

Watching the youngster glide past his markers in tight spaces was a feast to the eyes, while he also bagged an assist for Goretzka's opener.

Sadio Mane - 5.5/10

It wasn't the best night for the Senegalese international, who seemed well below his best and struggled to get going on his Der Klassiker debut. He also missed an open goal and was replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 82nd minute.

Serge Gnabry - 5/10

He was barely seen in the first half, completing only seven passes while failing to muster a single effort. Gnabry was hooked off at the break for Kingsley Coman.

Substitutes

Kingsley Coman - 6/10

The Frenchman positioned himself high up and offered width from the flanks but ultimately couldn't conjure up anything meaningful. He was sent off in the 90th minute after receiving his second yellow.

Joshua Kimmich - 7.5/10

The midfield maestro changed the dynamics after coming on at half time, controlling possession and also laying some excellent long balls.

Josip Stanisic - 7/10

He tracked Karim Adeyemi's run midway through the second half and forced him out of possession to avert danger.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10

The Moroccan had a chance to score late on after pouncing on Coman's deflected shot, but dragged his effort well over the bar.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - N/A

Not enough time for him to make an impact.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes