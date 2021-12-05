Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich: 5 hits and flops as Lewandowski double seals Der Klassiker for Bavarians | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich overcame Borussia Dortmund by three goals to two in a thrilling Der Klassiker win in the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski netted the winner from the spot in the 77th minute as the Bavarians won their sixth consecutive league tie against their historic rivals.

Julian Brandt opened the scoring for the home side in the fifth minute, before the Pole equalized just minutes later on the break.

Kingsley Coman then put the visitors in front just before the break while Erling Haaland restored parity soon into the second period.

A handball inside the box gave the Bavarians a penalty. Lewandowski made no mistake from the spot, even though Gregor Kobel got a hand to it.

Bayern Munich moved four points clear at the top of the table. Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

26 goals in 25 games against Dortmund!

Robert Lewandowski loves playing in the Klassiker, having struck 24 goals against his old club from as many games coming into last night. Now he's bagged two more.

He equalized for the Bavarians just minutes after Brandt's opener through the counter. However, the goal was all about Thomas Muller's block on Mats Hummels in the build-up.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball 1️⃣1️⃣8️⃣



Robert Lewandowski has now overtaken Klaus Fischer for the most away goals in Bundesliga history! 🔥👏 1️⃣1️⃣8️⃣Robert Lewandowski has now overtaken Klaus Fischer for the most away goals in Bundesliga history! 🔥👏 https://t.co/MIQBVupWOc

In the second period, with just over 10 minutes remaining on the clock, the Pole calmly slotted from the spot for his second of the night.

It takes his tally to 16 league goals for the season and 27 in all competitions. Supernatural stuff from Lewandowski this season.

Flop: Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

Hummels was a disaster

Mats Hummels had a torrid night on the pitch. The defender was directly responsible for all three of Bayern Munich's goals.

His first mistake was the worst. The German defender was caught out at the back by Muller, who blocked his pass and laid off for Lewandowski to finish on the counter.

Tivibu Spor 🇹🇷 @tivibuspor Mats Hummels için talihsiz gece daha da kötü bir noktaya gidiyordu... Mats Hummels için talihsiz gece daha da kötü bir noktaya gidiyordu... https://t.co/dLfHcMXR8N

The second was down to a poor clearance from Raphael Guerreiro, albeit it came off Hummels' and landed straight in Coman's feet. His third mistake led to Dortmund conceding a penalty.

Hummels is a Bayern Munich graduate and the visitors must have secretly thanked him for his valuable 'assists'.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy