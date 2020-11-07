Borussia Dortmund-Bayern Munich combined XI | Bundesliga 2020-21

Sparks are set to fly in the 2020-21 Bundesliga on Saturday when two of the greatest sides in the competition, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, lock horns in the 128th Der Klassiker.

Both teams have made fine starts to their 2020-21 campaigns and currently have an identical record in the league with five wins and a loss apiece from their respective opening six games.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have already clashed once this season, doing so in the DFL Supercup on 1st October, a nerve-jangling game the Bavarian giants clinched 3-2 in their favour at the Allianz Arena. With the teams set to renew acquaintances barely a month later, Dortmund may be itching to put one across their great rivals while Bayern Munich will look to continue their recent dominance over BVB in the Bundesliga.

Ahead of the mouth-watering game, let's have a look at how the two German behemoths would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer won the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year award in the 2019-20 season.

Roman Burki has been Borussia Dortmund's undisputed number one for five years now and has established himself as one of the best in the business. However, Manuel Neuer's superior pedigree and incredible return to football's pinnacle after his horrific metatarsal injury in 2017 are the reasons why he gets the nod.

The 34-year-old Bavarian custodian, who is still conjuring his best under Hansi Flick, was one of the key players in Bayern Munich's historic continental treble last season. Even though Bayern Munich have looked a bit shaky at the back this season, Neuer continues to be an assured presence nonetheless.

Centre-back: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund)

Manuel Akanji has fought his way back to his best.

After an error-prone 2019-20 season that saw the Swiss international draw plenty of flak for his costly mistakes so much so that rumours of his possible exit started doing the rounds, Manuel Akanji is back in form and winning over his critics again.

Signed from Basel in January 2018, the 25-year old is an athletic player. He is also a strong tackler and a mater passer. He was on target against Schalke recently, demonstrating his otherwise underrated aerial prowess too.

Centre-back: Matts Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels returned to Borussia Dortmund last year after three seasons at Bayern Munich.

Mats Hummels has spent his career moving back and forth between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. He returned to the Signal Iduna Park for a second stint last year. Contrary to the popular perception that he was on the wane, Hummels slotted seamlessly in BVB's backline and became a key figure for the side.

It was almost like he never left. In the ongoing 2020-21 season, the German international has elevated his game even further. Strong in the air and composed in possession, he's been scoring goals for his side too.

Mats Hummels has already netting thrice in the Bundesliga this season - as many as he had managed in three years at Bayern Munich.

Centre-back: David Alaba (Bayern Munich)

Despite his ongoing contract impasse, David Alaba continues to shine for Bayern Munich.

David Alaba is edging closer to a Bayern Munich exit after reportedly rejecting a contract extension at the club. However, that has not affected his on-field performances, which have continued to remain top-notch.

The Austrian has spent his entire playing career in Bavaria, but it is easy to forget at times that he is still only 28.

A model of consistency throughout the last decade, David Alaba has been solid defensively and has shown incredible versatility to thrive in a variety of roles across the backline as well as the midfield. His prowess at set-pieces is notable too; he has scored some brilliant free-kick goals in the not too distant past.