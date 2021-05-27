Borussia Dortmund chasing Chelsea's young duo this summer - Reports

Borussia Dortmund are interested in bringing in the young Chelsea duo of Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to 90min.com.

Chelsea have reportedly told both the aforementioned players that they are surplus to requirements next season and are free to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming transfer window.

The pair have played in a combined 22 games for the Blues this season, suggesting they are not in Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season.

This is not the first time Callum Hudson-Odoi has seen interest from a German club. The 20-year-old was a subject of interest from Bayern Munich two years back before Chelsea offered him a lucrative £150,000 a week contract.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit are unhappy with both the youngsters' attitudes over another new deal in tough financial conditions.

Borussia Dortmund are one of the best foreign destinations for young English footballers. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham have excelled in their careers at the Westfalenstadion.

Eurosport | Dean Jones: “Dortmund make Hudson-Odoi no1 target to replace Jadon Sancho” #cfc pic.twitter.com/bmmlkJKxeo — The Blues (@TheBlues___) May 25, 2021

Borussia Dortmund see Chelsea duo as potential replacements for Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund currently possess two of Europe's brightest young talents in Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland. However, larger European clubs, including Chelsea, are looking to buy at least one of the two.

Sancho has been a reported target for Manchester United for two seasons now, while Haaland has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Dortmund can expect to receive a fee of upwards of €200 million if they sell their priced assets.

The German club see Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham as potential replacements for the outgoing stars. Both Hudson-Odoi and Abraham are looking to move abroad in order to find regular first-team football.

Tammy Abraham (R) and Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund will, however, find it hard to match the wage demands of both Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Chelsea pair would likely ask for upwards of £100,000 per week, which Dortmund might not be able to afford.

In this scenario, Dortmund might take one of them on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy in the future. This can help the club balance their finances and get the players they want.

Chelsea might not need any particular players to replace Hudson-Odoi or Tammy Abraham, with Tuchel not fancying them in his side anyway.

Chelsea will sell Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham to help fund a summer move for Romelu Lukaku, according to the Sunday World 🔵🤔 pic.twitter.com/KwQtrtYcz1 — Goal (@goal) May 27, 2021