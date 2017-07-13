Reports: Borussia Dortmund set to launch bid for Arsenal star

Borussia Dortmund have emerged as the frontrunners for Arsenal striker Oliver Giroud’s signature, according to John Cross of British news outlet, The Mirror. The Frenchman’s move to the Bundesliga giants is heavily dependent on Chelsea’s chase for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Peter Bosz hoping to replace his Gabonese striker with Giroud, who recently cast doubt on his future.

Speaking at Arsenal’s pre-season tour in Australia, Giroud cast doubt on his future, saying “At the moment I'm still an Arsenal player so I'll try to be professional like always and prepare well for next season. Obviously, there will be more competition, even more than last year, but it's always nice for a striker to feel the pressure and I always deal with it. I've been through some difficulties these last years but always succeeded to bounce back, but this one I don't know. I don't know about my future so I can't tell you more. I'm focused on my pre-season.”

The Frenchman’s future at Arsenal was cast into doubt after the Gunners acquired Alexandre Lacazette from Olympique Lyonnais for a club record fee of £52 million. Giroud was the most efficient striker in Europe last season, having the best shots to goals ratio among strikers with 10+ league goals.

However, the 30-year-old’s nervousness about his future has alerted a host of clubs, with Everton, West Ham, Marseille and AC Milan all interested, according to the report in the Mirror. However, Borussia Dortmund’s superior sporting pedigree could tempt Giroud into leaving the Gunners for Germany.

Giroud signed a new contract with Arsenal in January, that was all set to keep him at the club until the end of the 2018/19 season. Dortmund will have to pay a sizeable amount if they are to sign the Frenchman, as he has more than two years left on his contract.

Author’s Take

Arsenal fans might be pleased to see Giroud go, but letting the Frenchman go would undoubtedly be a mistake. The much-maligned striker is a perfect Plan B for Arsenal if Alexandre Lacazette has an off day, and with 2 years to go on his contract, the Gunners can afford to keep the striker at the club, even if he is desperate to leave if a World Cup year.