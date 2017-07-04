10 most efficient forwards in Europe

Statistically, the most lethal strikers over the last three seasons

by Sunaadh Sagar
04 Jul 2017

Olivier Giroud is a surprisingly efficient striker

As a breed, strikers live and die by the number of goals they score. The race for the European Golden Shoe is always closely fought, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo frequently occupying the top spots over the last few seasons.

However, there is a case to be made for strikers that can convert their chances in the most efficient manner. The methodology we’ve used considers the last three seasons, so that we can average the vagaries of form and players declining due to age. In addition, penalties have been excluded, since the chances of scoring are grossly amplified in that situation. Only players that have scored 30+ goals in the last three seasons have been considered.

All stats from Squawka and Transfermarkt (League Only)

#10 Olivier Giroud – Arsenal – 19.62%

The Arsenal man’s presence in this list would surprise plenty of pundits and even Arsenal fans – who consider the Frenchman a mediocre striker. In public discourse, Giroud’s conversion rate is generally thought to be pretty poor, but with 42 goals from 209 shots over the last three seasons, Giroud is one of the most efficient strikers in Europe, with a conversion rate of 19.62% over the last three seasons.

A large part of the reason that Giroud makes the list is due to the previous season, where he spent much of the first half as a substitute. The role seemed to suit the Frenchman who thrived in the limited minutes against tiring defences and scored 12 times with 39 shots. The Frenchman had the best conversion rate in Europe of the 2016/17 season (30.77%), and will hope that his upward trend continues.