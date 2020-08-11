Borussia Dortmund taunt Manchester United over Jadon Sancho's future on social media

It is an open secret that Manchester United are locked in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over a big-money transfer of English sensation Jadon Sancho.

The two clubs have been in talks for quite some time now, and as per recent reports, negotiations have stalled due to Dortmund's high demands. The club's president, Michael Zorc, stated in a press conference that he expects Sancho to stay with the Germans for the upcoming season as a result of negotiations having come to a standstill.

Dortmund took the opportunity to take a sly dig at Manchester United on social media, just hours after Zorc's comments on the 20-year-old's future.

'You love to see it!' - Dortmund taunt Manchester United

Sancho during Dortmund's Bad Ragaz training camp

As a consequence of Zorc's confirmation that he expects the Englishman to stay, Dortmund's social media handle @BlackYellow posted an image of a smiling Sancho.

The image was captioned, "you love to see it!" — a further reiteration on Dortmund's behalf of their expectations of Sancho ahead of the upcoming season.

You love to see it 😁 pic.twitter.com/RK0rFmngyt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 10, 2020

The image appeared to have been clicked on Dortmund's pre-season tour in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. They took off from Germany for the camp on August 10, which was cited as the 'deadline' until which Manchester United have a shot at signing the winger.

On Monday, Michael Zorc had revealed at a press conference that despite not making any announcements on the same, Dortmund gave Sancho a raise and extended his contract until 2023 last year. Speaking on the 20-year-old's future, Zorc said;

"Jadon Sancho will play with us [Borussia Dortmund] next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all the questions. Last summer we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then."

Star defender Mats Hummels also resonated with Zorc's thoughts by claiming Sancho is set for a prolonged stay at Dortmund. Speaking on the Manchester United target's future, the German claimed;

"He can be the player who makes the difference. I'm happy that he is staying."

Manchester United are still believed to be in talks for Sancho, with the Guardian swift to report that Zorc's comments are all part of Dortmund's negotiation tactics.

Chilean star Alexis Sanchez has left for Inter Milan on a permanent deal

The Red Devils have recently confirmed the departure of Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan, reportedly offloading up to £550,000-a-week worth of wages. Sanchez also wore the iconic #7 shirt at Old Trafford, a number that Sancho is widely expected to inherit should this move be completed.

With Dortmund still holding out for their €120m price tag on Sancho, it remains to be seen if Manchester United will be able to complete a deal for Jadon Sancho.

