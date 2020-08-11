Top 10 players with the most assists in Europe this season (2019-20)

The 2019/20 European league campaigns have finally come to and after an eventful (and extended) schedule of games. The English top-flight saw a new winner in Liverpool, who won their maiden Premier League title, and first league victory just about three decades.

Elsewhere, it was the same old story for other enormous football institutions as Juventus won their ninth successive title, while Bayern Munich lifted their eighth consecutive one. Paris Saint-Germain were declared champions in a curtailed Ligue 1 season, picking up their third title in as many years.

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Juventus to their ninth successive Serie A title

Clasico giants Barcelona and Real Madrid fought a tightly-contested battle which saw the former lose a two-point lead and relinquishing their LaLiga Santander crown to the latter. Real won their 34th Spanish title, and their first after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In what was a scintillating season of football, a host of records were shattered and replaced with new ones, in terms of goals, assists, and other metrics. Here, we take a look at the players with the most number of assists in Europe's top five leagues for the 2019/20 campaign.

#10 Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool | 13

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the best players in the Premier League

Liverpool's magnificent right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best player in his position in the world, given his achievements, ability and what he provides to his side. The Englishman has been pivotal for Jurgen Klopp's men and their recent success.

Alexander-Arnold broke the record for most assists in a single Premier League season in 2018/19 when he assisted 12 goals en route a second-place finish. This year, he bettered his tally by assisting one more in 38 games, while his counterpart Andy Robertson finished on just one assist lesser. Both have had superb seasons, but the 21-year-old has taken his game up by a few notches with some stunning goals, and devastating set pieces.

25 - Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest defender to reach 25 @PremierLeague assists (21y 140d).



In the latest Opta Data Dive, we use various data metrics to look at what makes the @LFC full-back such a threat to opponents: https://t.co/4Wb2F3jntK



Special. #LFC @trentaa98 pic.twitter.com/DpmDbdoxAR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2020

It's often hard to believe that Alexander-Arnold is still just 21 as there is a belief that he could go on to become one of the best players England has ever seen, let alone the best right-back.

#9 Thorgan Hazard | Borussia Dortmund | 13

Thorgan Hazard enjoyed a superb debut season at Signal Iduna Park

Although he certainly isn't the Hazard that the Real Madrid and, up to an extent, Chelsea faithful would have hoped to see on this list, Eden's younger brother Thorgan has had a commendable season in Germany. The Belgian has quietly played his part and did so efficiently for a side with other big-name stars stealing the headlines, such as Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

Hazard accumulated 20 goal contributions (seven goals, 13 assists) in 33 Bundesliga games this year for Borussia Dortmund en route a second-place finish on the table. The 27-year-old enjoyed a fantastic debut season at the Signal Iduna Park, and has played all across the front six positions for Lucien Favre's men. It has also been an impressive to follow up his 2018/19 one, where scored ten and assisted ten with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Thorgan Hazard has scored as many goals (1) and provided as many assists (1) in 48 minutes against Schalke as Eden Hazard has managed in LaLiga this season. 😳 pic.twitter.com/PUS8U9TBSW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 16, 2020

The BVB creator will undoubtedly have an even more significant part to play next year given the inevitable departure of Jadon Sancho.

#8 Angel Di Maria | Paris Saint-Germain | 14

Di Maria finished as the highest assist provider in France

Angel Di Maria could have potentially smashed his career-best goal/assist tally in the 2019/20 campaign if he played the full 38 games. However, the Ligue 1 was called off earlier than other leagues over fears regarding COVID-19, with league leaders Paris Saint-Germain being declared winners.

The Argentine winger started 23 games out of a possible 27 played by his side and set up a whopping 14 goals in that period — the highest by any player in the French league. The former Real Madrid man also has eight goals to go with his 14 assists, taking his overall goal contribution to 22 in just 26 appearances in Ligue 1. To add to this, Di Maria has played in a number of varying positions, including the occasional midfield role.

Add Ángel Di María to the list. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Y7sYf35AF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 9, 2020

There are rumours of Di Maria potentially departing from the French capital in favour of a move back to his homeland. If he does end up leaving, the 32-year-old can do so with his head held high after a laudable season in Paris.

