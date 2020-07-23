10 Premier League signings that have failed to impress (2019-20)

The 2019/20 Premier League campaign is set to come to a dramatic end on July 26. The race for UEFA Champions League spots, Europa League spots, as well as the relegation battle, are all yet to be decided on what could be an exciting day.

The transfer window for the English top-flight is set to open soon after the end of the ongoing league season. Clubs have already commenced their summer business, with Chelsea, in particular, getting off to a flying start in the window. The Blues have already secured the services of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, and are reportedly closing in on the signature of Kai Havertz.

Harry Maguire became the world's most expensive defender in the summer of 2019

In the summer and winter windows of 2019/20, the Premier League as a whole saw a total expenditure of €1,736,033,181. Approximately 140 new players arrived at English clubs in what was a frantic transfer season. While some of them excelled, some of them failed to leave a good account of themselves.

Here, we take a look at ten summer transfers who have failed to impress in the 2019/20 season.

#10 Dan James | Manchester United | €17m

Dan James' impact faded away as the season wore on

Manchester United capitalised on Dan James' failed move to Leeds United by signing him up ahead of the 2019/20 season. The Welshman got off to a flying start to life as a Red Devils player, having scored three goals in his first four league games.

However, his impact quickly faded away as the season wore on. James then struggled to find the back of the net for over 30 games and was primarily used as a super sub. He is yet to score a league goal since September. Since the restart, the 22-year-old lost his place to Mason Greenwood, who quickly solidified his slot in the preferred XI with some excellent performances.

33 - Daniel James has scored his first goal for Manchester United in 33 games, ending a run of 2527 minutes without scoring in all competitions. Relief. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2020

James scored three goals and set up six more in 26 starts at Old Trafford, and a further seven games off the bench. The €17m signing did not arrive with high expectations, but after a fast start, James has underwhelmed for Manchester United.

#9 Patrick Cutrone | Wolves | €22m

Cutrone spent just half a season in England

Perhaps the player with the shortest stay in the league on this list, Patrick Cutrone had a forgettable spell in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Italian was brought in from AC Milan to give Wolves another option at the tip of the attack along with Raul Jimenez.

Despite the attributes and potential that the Europa League contenders paid €22m for, Cutrone lasted just 12 games in the Premier League. The 22-year-old earned only three starts in the league and came off nine times off the bench, scoring twice — against Chelsea and West Ham.

He didn't appear to have settled into life in England and looked for a swift return to his homeland when Fiorentina came calling and took him on a loan deal. Cutrone has done well for the Viola, scoring four in eight starts in Serie A, and eight substitute appearances. However, his nightmare English spell was remarkably poor.

#8 David Luiz | Arsenal | €8.70m

Luiz has endured a difficult debut campaign at the Emirates

David Luiz made headlines after his comical cameo against Manchester City upon the return of football. The former Chelsea defender committed an error leading to a goal, conceded a penalty, and got sent off — all in the space of some 30 minutes of football. Since then, he's grown into a leader at the back and has taken his performances up by a few notches.

That being said, he has also been one of the ever-present figures in Arsenal's porous defence. The Brazilian has started 31 games for Arsenal, scoring two and assisting one, and racked up 2721 minutes for the Gunners at centre-back.

His lapses in concentration and Arsenal's lack of a solid defensive structure has seen them concede 46 goals in 37 games. Only Burnley (48) and Chelsea (54) have conceded more in the top half. Luiz has earned himself a new deal and could be a necessary option for the Gunners in the future, given his prowess with the ball at his feet. However, on an overarching note, he's endured a disappointing 2019/20 campaign.

