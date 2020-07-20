Ranking Barcelona's 2019/20 signings from worst to best

Barcelona brought their 20191/20 LaLiga Santander campaign to an end with a remarkable 5-0 victory over 16th-placed Alaves. However, their campaign on the whole was anything but exceptional, even apart from the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The Blaugrana helplessly watched their fierce rivals Real Madrid lift their 34th LaLiga title. Barcelona finished five points below Los Blancos despite returning to football with a four-point lead over them. Their wasteful draws against Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid, and a shocking 2-1 loss at the Nou Camp to Osasuna, saw them lose their lead.

Barcelona have come under immense criticism for a lot of decisions through the course of the campaign. Their transfer policy, for example, is a significant concern. The squad appears to require a revamp despite them spending over €700m on new players in the last few years.

The former LaLiga champions splashed over €250m on recruiting new players last summer. Although some players proved their worth, the jury is still out on a number of them. Here, we rank Barcelona's 2019/20 transfers from the worst to best.

Note: Although the transfer of Miralem Pjanic was completed this season, he is not included as he is yet to appear in a competitive game for Barcelona.

#5 Junior Firpo | Real Betis | €18m

Firpo failed to make in impact in his first season

There has been a lot of debate over Jordi Alba's consistency and ability to turn up in big games over the last two seasons. To give Alba a sense of competition and a reliable deputy, Barcelona parted with €18m to bring Junior Firpo to the Nou Camp. However, the move has failed to work out for both the club and the player. Firpo looked out of his depth and short of confidence when entrusted to start games for Barcelona.

He enjoyed a superb campaign with Betis last year and even assisted four goals apart from scoring three. The 23-year-old, unfortunately, couldn't step his game up upon his move to the Nou Camp and is now on the brink of an early exit. He could be on his way to Inter as part of a deal for Lautaro Martinez.

He played 21 games across all competitions for the Catalans but mostly had a season to forget in Barcelona.

#4 Neto | Valencia | €35m

Neto was rarely called upon by Barcelona

Jasper Cillessen, Barcelona's former understudy to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, was keen on first-team football and wanted to leave the club. The Dutchman paved the way for Neto's arrival at the Nou Camp last summer in a deal worth €26m plus €9m in add-ons.

Neto, who has a solitary cap for Brazil, received just five starts across all competitions for Barcelona. His first season with Quique Setien's men was anything but eventful. In those five games — two in LaLiga, one each in Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League and Supercopa de Espana — he conceded seven goals, managing just one clean sheet.

Neto could be on the move again as Barcelona look to trim their squad ahead of the 2020/21 season. Arsenal were said to be interested in a potential summer move but are now content with Emi Martinez' superb string of performances in Leno's absence. As for Neto, it was a disappointing season on an individual level and a signing that did not benefit the club.

