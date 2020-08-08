UEFA Champions League best XI according to ratings

The UEFA Champions League is finally set to return on Friday night as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus, and Olympique Lyon are set to kick off proceedings. The host of active players have all come up with fine displays in the competition so far.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced the suspension of football leagues all over, leaving some Round of 16 ties incomplete at the time. While some teams like Atletico Madrid and PSG have already booked their spots in the next phase of the tournament, others such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man City are yet to play the second legs of their ties.

Los Blancos trail City by one goal after their 2-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Bianconeri also face a one-goal deficit after losing 1-0 in Lyon. Barcelona are set to lock horns with Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli to play out the sequel to their tense 1-1 draw in Naples.

De Bruyne orchestrated a statement victory for City in Madrid

Bayern Munich's qualification remains merely a formality, with a three-goal lead (all away goals) to rest upon as they prepare to host Chelsea at the Allianz Arena.

With the most coveted competition in European club football set to resume after a long-awaited break, here, we take a look at the UCL Team of the Season so far as per ratings.

Note: Only players remaining in the tournament have been listed.

Goalkeeper

Keylor Navas | Paris Saint-Germain | 7.24

Navas in action for French champions PSG

Real Madrid's 'three-peat' goalkeeper Keylor Navas is one of the most criminally underrated footballers in Europe. The Costa Rican left the Bernabeu in search of game time and replaced Alphonse Areola in goal for PSG, and it's safe to say that it's been a splendid move for all parties so far.

The 33-year-old has been immaculate in goal for the French champions, conceding just four goals in his seven UCL appearances. He's managed to keep a clean sheet in five of them as PSG romped through to the knockout stage of the tournament over 630 minutes of football.

PSG parted with just €15m for the South American veteran, and he has looked worth every single penny of it so far. A truly astute acquisition from PSG, and he has been majestic in the 2019/20 UCL campaign.

Defence

Juan Cuadrado | Juventus | 7.39

Cuadrado has added a different dimension to Juve's attack

After a few seasons in Turin, Juan Cuadrado has reinvented himself as a full-back and established himself as one of Juve's most integral players. The Colombian star has been Maurizio Sarri's go-to right-back over Danilo, and has added another dimension to the Bianconeri's build-up play.

The 32-year-old has provided Juventus with a dependable outlet on the right-hand side who holds the width for his teammates to drift inwards. Cuadrado's acceleration and top-speed are crucial to Juventus recovering when they've been caught on the break. He averages 64 passes per game in the UCL, highlighting how much of the ball he sees at right-back.

Apart from his goal and assist in those five games, Cuadrado has been a difficult man to stop in the UCL having drawn an average of 3.4 fouls per game, along with two dribbles. With 1.6 tackles and two interceptions to go with it, Cuadrado has been a critical figure for Juventus.

Kalidou Koulibaly | SSC Napoli | 7.43

Koulibaly has been a warrior in defence for Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in world football after a string of impressive performances on both the domestic and European fronts. The Senegalese, heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, has been Gennaro Gattuso's leader in defence.

Koulibaly's exceptional displays in the Coppa Italia helped Napoli to their first piece of silverware in a long while. His no-nonsense approach to defending, particularly in the big games on the European stage, has been vital to Napoli's push for a good run. The 29-year-old has averaged a whopping 5.2 clearances and 2.2 tackles in the UCL so far, and would hope to help his side go past favourites Barcelona.

The Senegalese could also be set to leave Naples in the coming future and would look to end his time in Italy on a high. He has been one of the standout performers in the UCL so far.

Dayot Upamecano | RB Leipzig | 7.30

Dayot Upamecano is one of RB Leipzig's most impressive performers

One of RB Leipzig's most prized assets, Dayot Upamecano has had a stunning season so far in Europe. The Frenchman has been at the centre of a lot of transfer speculation in recent months. The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United were said to be in for the 21-year-old. However, the Frenchman recently signed a new contract extension with the German club.

Upamecano has been at his sharpest in the UCL this year, averaging 3.2 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 3.5 clearances per game in Europe. With 66 passes per game at an accuracy of 87%, the French star has also been vital to Leipzig's build-up phase. One of the defender's most impressive abilities is his recovery pace as Upamecano is rarely outrun on the counter-attack by the quickest of players.

With the Red Bull-powered giants set to play Atletico Madrid in the next phase of the tournament, Upamecano is sure to play a pivotal role for Leipzig's hopes.

Alphonso Davies | Bayern Munich | 8.32

Alphonso Davies was awarded the Rookie of the Year award in his debut season

Arguably the biggest breakout stars of the 2019-20 season, Bayern Munich have truly unearthed a gem in Alphonso Davies. The Canadian international has taken the Bundesliga by storm with a string of stunning performances for the German champions.

Davies, who arrived as a promising young winger from Vancouver Whitecaps, has been converted into a left-back by the Bavarians — a decision that will help them reap immense rewards in the future. At 19, he has already established himself as not only one of Bayern's most impressive players, but that of the entirety of the Bundesliga.

36.51 - Alphonso Davies' top speed of 36.51 km/h in Bremen is the fastest of any #Bundesliga player since data collection started in 2013-14. Lightning. #SVWFCB pic.twitter.com/FBGDrDXEOX — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 16, 2020

The German top-flight's Rookie of the Year has tallied a staggering 4.8 dribbles per game along with 3.5 tackles, and a 91% pass accuracy in his four UCL games. He will be vital for Bayern's hopes of completing their second-ever treble.

