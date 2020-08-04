5 Highest scorers remaining in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20

The UEFA Champions League is finally set to return after a cloud of speculation regarding the future of the ongoing edition.

After an eventful group stage and an incomplete set of Round of 16 ties, European football is set to return with two cracking fixtures with Juventus and Real Madrid in action on Saturday night. Cristiano Ronaldo's current and former teams are tasked with overturning 1-0 deficits against Lyon and Manchester City respectively.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a crucial away goal against Real Madrid

On the other hand, treble-winning sides Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are yet to book their spots for the next phase of the tournament. While it is merely a formality for the Bavarians with a 3-0 lead at home to Chelsea, the same cannot be said about the Catalans. Lionel Messi's men need to navigate past a tricky Napoli side after a 1-1 draw in Naples.

With the quarter-finals set to be played soon, only some of Europe's finest footballers remain in the competition. Here, we take a look at five highest-scoring players still participating in this year's UEFA Champions League.

=#5 Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus | 5 goals

Sterling and Jesus have led Man City's European charge

Manchester City's clinical forwards Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus share the fifth spot with the same number of goals and assists in the UCL this year. Sterling, in particular, has been impressive in recent weeks, having scored a hat-trick and ending the league season with 20 goals.

Both netted hat-tricks in the group stage of the UCL, but it was Jesus who provided Pep Guardiola's men with a crucial breakthrough at the Santiago Bernabeu. City are set to take on the record champions at home and look to defend their 2-1 lead. Sterling ran riot against Atalanta in City's 5-1 win over Gian Piero Gasperini's men.

Advertisement

They both have two assists to their names as well, and both have come in critical moments, with Sterling's coming over Real and Jesus assisting City's only goal in a 1-1 draw against Atalanta. They would hope to fire City to glory and deliver the elusive Champions League trophy in Portugal.

#4 Kylian Mbappe | 5 goals

Mbappe in action against record champions Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed another sensational year with the French champions. The 21-year-old has spearheaded PSG's UCL campaign alongside Neymar at the tip of their attack, and has been in splendid form this year.

He scored a stunning 38-minute hat-trick against Club Brugge in the group stage along with an assist, and was at his devastating best in Belgium. The World Cup winner also amassed a hat-trick of assists at home to Galatasaray and went on to score one in a 5-0 win.

Mbappe is unfortunately unlikely to play again in the ongoing edition of the tournament after having picked up a horrible injury in the French Cup final. Nonetheless, it's been a remarkable season for the PSG forward, who ended the campaign with five goals and four assists.

Also read: Top 10 goalscorers in the race for the European Golden Shoe 2019-20