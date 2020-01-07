Borussia Dortmund Transfer News: Mario Gotze could leave the Black and Yellows for free at the end of the season

Mario Gotze and Borussia Dortmund are all set to part ways at the end of this season, according to Bild. The former Bayern Munich star has been negotiating a contract extension with the Black and Yellows, but it now appears that talks between the two parties have broken down. This means that the 2014 World Cup winner could become a free agent by the end of the season and will most certainly cut his ties with Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side’s Sporting Director, Michael Zorc, had previously confirmed in December that Dortmund were undergoing talks with Jurgen, the player’s father, and agent, about extending Gotze’s stay at the Signal Iduna Park. However, Bild reports that both sides have failed to reach an agreement and as such, Gotze will not extend his contract with the club.

Mario Gotze is one of Dortmund’s own, joining the club as an 8-year-old and making his first-team debut for the club in 2009, around nine years later. He quickly caught the eye with his stellar performances on the field and it was clear that the boy was destined for greatness.

In the summer of 2013, the youngster joined Bayern Munich and a year later, he broke Argentine hearts in the final of the FIFA World Cup, scoring in extra time and helping Germany win the coveted trophy.

He impressed in his first two seasons with the Bavarians, managing to score 15 goals each in both campaigns, but fell down the pecking order in his third season. He subsequently returned to Dortmund in the summer of 2016 but has failed to replicate his previous form since then. And it now appears that his time at the club could finally be coming to an end.

According to the Bild, Dortmund’s new offer sees a significant drop in the player’s salary from €10m to €7m and Gotze is not ready to accept this change. As a result, he is ready to leave for free in the summer and pursue his career elsewhere.

