Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Match preview, team news, predictions, venue & where to watch details

The team in yellow will be eager to erase the memory of their first defeat of the season against Atletico Madrid in the midweek Champions League clash

After six successive Bundesliga titles, Bayern Munich have finally had a dip in their domestic form with the team from Munich sitting 4 points off the top after the completion of the first 10 matches in the league.

Niko Kovac has started life in the dugout in a rather average fashion with 20 points but his opposition manager Lucien Favre has taken the league by storm leading his Dortmund side to an unbeaten start while earning 24 points in the process.

A win for the side from Ruhr will mean that the 2012 champions will extend their unbeaten start to 11 matches while taking a 7-point lead over the Bavarians. However, a win for the Bavarians means they will close the gap between the teams to a single point.

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Kick-off Information

Date: 10th November 2018

Time: 18:30 (local time), 23:00 (IST)

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Livestream: ﻿Hotstar

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Team News

Lucien Favre will be without the services of defenders Marcel Schmelzer and Abdou Diallo while Lukasz Piszczek will return to the first team.

The Dutch winger will be a huge miss for Niko Kovac and his side

Niko Kovac also has injuries to worry about with key players Arjen Robben, Thiago Alcantara and Corentin Tolisso out injured while Kingsley Coman is short of match fitness after only just returning to training following a long injury absence.

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Probable Line-up

Dortmund: Burki, Hakimi, Akanji, Toprak, Piszczek, Delaney, Witsel, Sancho, Pulisic, Reus, Alcacer

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba, Martinez, Gnabry, Rodriguez, Goretzka, Ribery, Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Form Guide

Last 5 official matches

Borussia Dortmund: W-D-W-W-W

Bayern Munich: L-W-W-D-W

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Head to Head

Borussia Dortmund: 14 wins

Bayern Munich: 26 wins

Draw: 13

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Prediction

Dortmund's young brigade have taken the league by storm, winning 7 and drawing 3 with on-loan striker Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus in top form.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been below par this season with the team still adapting to new manager Niko Kovac's tactics while injuries to key players have also knocked the wind out of their sails.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich