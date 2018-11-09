×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Match preview, team news, predictions, venue & where to watch details

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
13   //    09 Nov 2018, 23:10 IST

The team in yellow will be eager to erase the memory of their first defeat of the season against Atletico Madrid in the midweek Champions League clash
The team in yellow will be eager to erase the memory of their first defeat of the season against Atletico Madrid in the midweek Champions League clash

After six successive Bundesliga titles, Bayern Munich have finally had a dip in their domestic form with the team from Munich sitting 4 points off the top after the completion of the first 10 matches in the league.

Niko Kovac has started life in the dugout in a rather average fashion with 20 points but his opposition manager Lucien Favre has taken the league by storm leading his Dortmund side to an unbeaten start while earning 24 points in the process.

A win for the side from Ruhr will mean that the 2012 champions will extend their unbeaten start to 11 matches while taking a 7-point lead over the Bavarians. However, a win for the Bavarians means they will close the gap between the teams to a single point. 

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Kick-off Information

Date: 10th November 2018

Time: 18:30 (local time), 23:00 (IST)

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Livestream: ﻿Hotstar

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Team News

Lucien Favre will be without the services of defenders Marcel Schmelzer and Abdou Diallo while Lukasz Piszczek will return to the first team.


The Dutch winger will be a huge miss for Niko Kovac and his side
The Dutch winger will be a huge miss for Niko Kovac and his side

Niko Kovac also has injuries to worry about with key players Arjen Robben, Thiago Alcantara and Corentin Tolisso out injured while Kingsley Coman is short of match fitness after only just returning to training following a long injury absence. 

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Probable Line-up

Dortmund: Burki, Hakimi, Akanji, Toprak, Piszczek, Delaney, Witsel, Sancho, Pulisic, Reus, Alcacer

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba, Martinez, Gnabry, Rodriguez, Goretzka, Ribery, Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Form Guide

Last 5 official matches

Borussia Dortmund: W-D-W-W-W

Bayern Munich: L-W-W-D-W 

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Head to Head

Borussia Dortmund: 14 wins

Bayern Munich: 26 wins

Draw: 13

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Prediction

Dortmund's young brigade have taken the league by storm, winning 7 and drawing 3 with on-loan striker Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus in top form.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been below par this season with the team still adapting to new manager Niko Kovac's tactics while injuries to key players have also knocked the wind out of their sails.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Borussia Dortmund Football FC Bayern Munich Football Marco Reus James Rodriguez Lucien Favre Niko Kovac
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: How Dortmund could...
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Combined XI of Der...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Robert Lewandowski: a journey from Warsaw to Munich
RELATED STORY
Der Klassiker: Dortmund's chance to go from title...
RELATED STORY
Mario Gotze - The forgotten 'next big thing'
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Round-up of the key fixtures from...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga: 5 Young Players to Watch Out For in the...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga Official Fantasy: Top 7 players to sign
RELATED STORY
The French Revolution in the Bundesliga 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow HAN WOL 01:00 AM Hannover 96 vs Wolfsburg
Tomorrow HOF AUG 08:00 PM Hoffenheim vs Augsburg
Tomorrow WER BOR 08:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Borussia M'gladbach
Tomorrow FRE MAI 08:00 PM Freiburg vs Mainz 05
Tomorrow FOR HER 08:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hertha BSC
Tomorrow NUR STU 08:00 PM Nürnberg vs Stuttgart
Tomorrow BOR BAY 11:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern München
11 Nov RB- BAY 08:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen
11 Nov EIN SCH 10:30 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us