Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Borrusia Dortmund host Bayern Munich in a crucial Bundesliga encounter

Bayern Munich travel to Signal Iduna Park to take on Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be a crucial game in the Bundesliga title race. The visitors Bayern Munich lead the way as things stand and currently have a four-point lead in the Bundesliga summit.

Both sides are coming on the back of morale-boosting victories in their previous league encounters. While Bayern Munich had to overcome a second-half scare to secure a 5-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt, Dortmund prevailed 2-0 against Wolfsburg in a fiesty encounter.

Widely regarded as one of the most iconic stadiums in world football, Signal Iduna Park is all set to have a different feel to it midweek. Der Klassiker will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as off-field events continue to leave a sour taste in Germany's footballing activity.

Bayern Munich's renaissance under Hansi Flick has seen them return to the Bundesliga summit after an underwhelming start to the season. The German has steadied the ship at the Allianz Arena and has also made Bayern Munich a force to be reckoned with in the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, haven't won the Bundesliga title since the days of Jurgen Klopp. The home side could be left with a mountain to climb, as a victory for Bayern Munich would take them seven points clear at the top of the table.

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich Head to Head

Bayern Munich have won five of the last six meetings between the two sides. In the reverse fixture at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory in November 2019.

Borussia Dortmund have failed to score and have conceded a staggering nine goals in their last two meetings against Bayern Munich. Both sides have won two games on the bounce since the restart, with Lucien Favre's side recording two shutouts in the process.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich Team News

Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in as many Bundesliga appearances

Borussia Dortmund

All eyes with be on Jadon Sancho, as the skilful winger prepares to return to the starting XI for the standout fixture against Bayern Munich. The teenager has struggled with a calf injury in recent weeks but came off the bench to provide an assist against Wolfsburg in the weekend.

While German international Emre Can featured from the bench, Mats Hummels picked up an Achilles injury in Dortmund's previous league encounter. The central defender, however, should be fit enough to lineup against his former team.

Erling Haaland has been one of the breakthrough stars in Europe's top five leagues this season and the teenager is expected to lead the line for the home side.

The likes of Marco Reus, Dan-Axel Zagadou, and Nico Schulz have all been ruled out, while Axel Witsel faces a race against time to prove his fitness.

Injuries: Marco Reus, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Nico Schulz

Doubtful: Jadon Sancho, Mats Hummels, Axel Witsel

Suspensions: None

Alphonso Davies has been the breakthrough star of the season for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry was rested for Bayern Munich's previous league encounter, but the German international should return to the starting lineup in place of Ivan Perisic. Otherwise, the Bavarian giants are expected to name an unchanged XI from their 5-2 success against Frankfurt on Saturday.

The Bundesliga outfit have not taken up the opportunity to purchase Philippe Coutinho permanently, and the Brazilian midfielder will return to Barcelona at the end of the season. The 27-year-old is sidelined with an ankle injury currently, as is the case with French midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Niklas Sule and Thiago Alcantara will also be unavailable for the away side, but the reigning Bundesliga champions have coped well without their big hitters since the restart.

Injuries: Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Alcantara, Corentin Tolisso, Niklas Sule

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-3): Roman Burki, Lukasz Piszczek, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Achraf Hakimi, Emre Can, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Thorgan Hazard

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich Prediction

Both sides have dazzled since the restart, and the game promises to be an exciting contest. The title wont be won or lost at Signal Iduna Park midweek, but the home side could be starring into the abyss if they were to taste defeat.

Bayern Munich have developed into one of the most exciting teams in world football under Hansi Flick and head into the fixture as the favourites.

The reigning Bundesliga champions are expected to record a narrow victory, with both sides scoring goals aplenty.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich