Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2023

Borussia Dortmund entertain Ajax at the Signal Iduna Park in their final friendly of the pre-season on Sunday (August 6).

BvB are unbeaten in pre-season, winning five of their six games. They drew 1-1 to Chelsea in their previous game, which was their third and last match on their tour of the USA.

Marius Wolf opened the scoring in the 80th minute to give Dortmund the lead, which was cancelled out by Mason Burstow's goal just nine minutes later. Dortmund will play their first game at home in the pre-season.

Ajax, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in the pre-season, with two wins and as many defeats in five games. In their previous outing, they lost 3-1 to Augsburg.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met six times, with all meetings taking place in the UEFA Champions League. Ajax lead 4-2.

Dortmund have scored 22 goals in six games and conceded seven goals.

Ajax have scored 11 goals in five games and conceded as many.

The visitors have suffered defeats in both their away games this pre-season, conceding three goals and scoring once.

Ajax have outscored Dortmund 11-6 in their overall meetings and 5-2 at Dortmund.

Dortmund are unbeaten in 20 home games across competitions while Ajax have lost four of their last five away games.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Prediction

BvB will play their first home game of the pre-season. They are unbeaten at home since August last year.

Ajax, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in pre-season. They have the upper hand against BvB. but considering the current form of both teams, the hosts should record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Dortmund 2-1 Ajax

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Haller to score or assist any time - Yes