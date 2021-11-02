Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund square off against Dutch outfit Ajax in a UEFA Champions League game set to take place at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

Dortmund are second in Group C with six points from three matches played. They have two wins and a loss to show for their efforts. Dortmund are coming off a 2-0 win against Ingolstadt in the league and will be looking to extend their winning habit to Europe.

Borussia Dortmund are second in the Bundesliga with 24 points from 10 games played.

Ajax, meanwhile, played out a 0-0 draw against Heracles in their most recent league game. They are on top of their UEFA Champions League group with nine points from three matches played.

Ajax lead the Eredivisie standings with 26 points from 11 matches played.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax and Borussia Dortmund have played three games against each other so far. Dortmund have won two games, while the Dutch heavyweights have one win head-to-head against the Germans.

In the last meeting between the two sides, Ajax registered an emphatic 4-0 win against Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Ajax form (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland remains out for Dortmund, joining a lengthy list of absentees. Nico Schulz, Raphael Guerreiro and Mateu Morey are all confirmed out. Meanwhile, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, and Marcel Schmelzer are all doubts, although the latter is back in training.

Injured: Nico Schulz, Raphael Guerreiro, Mateu Morey, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer, Erling Haaland

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax

Goalkeepers Maarten Stekelenburg and Andre Onana have been sidelined with injuries. Sean Klaiber, Zakaria Labyad and Noussair Mazraoui continue to recuperate from their respective injuries.

Injured: Sean Klaiber, Zakaria Labyad, Noussair Mazraoui, Maarten Stekelenburg and Andre Onana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel, Emre Can , Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Thomas Meunier; Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Julian Brandt; Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Donyell Malen

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer, Rensch, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohammed Kudus, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax Prediction

Both sides come into this game with some great recent results, although Borussia Dortmund missing a host of key players could prove to be decisive for them. Ajax triumphed in the first meeting between the two sides and we expect them to do the same on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Ajax

Edited by Peter P