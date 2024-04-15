Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2024

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Borussia Dortmund are in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit edged Borussia Monchengladbach to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the La Liga table and have stepped up to the plate this season. Los Colchoneros eased past Girona by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Borussia Dortmund and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams in European competitions, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's two victories.

Borussia Dortmund have lost each of their last two matches against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League but secured a 4-0 victory in their previous home game against Diego Simeone's side in the competition in 2019.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only two of their last 13 matches at home against Spanish opponents in the UEFA Champions League and are unbeaten in their last five such knockout matches in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have won only two of their last 10 matches away from home against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League and have suffered defeat in seven of their last eight such games under Diego Simeone.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have grown in stature since the start of their campaign and have presented a robust display on the European front. Antoine Griezmann has been in exceptional form this season and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Borussia Dortmund have blown hot and cold this season and will need to be at their best on Tuesday. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes