Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Without a win in three games, Borussia Dortmund welcome Augsburg to the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday afternoon.

Since beating RB Leipzig earlier this month, Dortmund have picked up just a point in three Bundesliga games. That run of results has left them outside the top four in the league for the moment.

Dortmund are in seventh position, but still within touching distance of the top four. They are only three points behind Wolfsburg, who occupy fourth position at the moment.

One thing in mind ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GoY3ZvHxtU — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 28, 2021

In their last game, Dortmund were beaten 4-2 by Borussia Moenchengladbach. They fell behind to an early Nico Elvedi goal, but Erling Haaland gave them the lead with two quickfire strikes.

However, Elvedi added another goal, and then Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram scored in the second half to give Gladbach the victory.

In their last match, Augsburg beat high-flying Union Berlin 2-1 to arrest a three-match losing run. Florian Niederlechner scored twice to give Augsburg the win.

They are currently 12th in the Bundesliga, with 22 points from 18 games so far.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Dortmund have won 12 of the last 20 matches played between these two teams, with Augbsurg winning just three.

One of those three wins came in the reverse fixture in September, when Felix Uduokhai and Daniel Caligiuri scored in a 2-0 win.

⚽️ Cali's goal against BVB



Just how we drew it up ✏️ pic.twitter.com/Xw98PpMWbN — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) January 28, 2021

Borussia Dortmund form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Augsburg form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund interim manager Edin Terzic will miss four players in this game. Axel Witsel is likely to miss the rest of the season, while his Belgian compatriot Thorgan Hazard is ruled out as well.

Left-back Marcel Schmelzer and centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou are also injured and unavailable for selection in this game.

Injured: Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Augsburg, meanwhile, will miss Ruben Vargas and Raphael Framberger, who are both injured.

Injured: Ruben Vargas, Raphael Framberger

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Reus; Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovani Reyna

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Rani Khedira, Reece Oxford, Mads Pedersen, Daniel Caligiuri; Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Niederlechner, Alfred Finnbogason

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Prediction

Despite their three-match losing run before the last game, Augbsurg have stretched good sides this season, including leaders Bayern Munich.

With Dortmund sure to be short on confidence at the moment, we are predicting a draw in this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Augsburg