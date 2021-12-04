Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - 5 players to watch out for in Der Klassiker | Bundesliga 2021-22

All eyes will be on the Signal Iduna Park tomorrow when Borussia Dortmund host their traditional rivals Bayern Munich in a blockbuster Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga.

Trailing the mighty Bavarians by just a point, Marco Rose's side have a chance to climb atop the league table for the first time this season with a win. However, Die Borussen have lost their last six meetings with the Bavarians, with their last victory in this fixture coming in November 2018.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, could go four points clear with another victory on Saturday. They emerged 3-1 winners on their last visit to the ground in August during the DFL Supercup.

The game will see two of the best strikers in the game at the moment, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, go head-to-head. Ahead of the highly anticipated kick-off, here's a look at five key players to watch out for in the 132nd Der Klassiker:

#5 Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

The Frenchman has been a bang for Bayern Munich's buck.

It's been a sensational start to life in Bavaria for Dayot Upamecano. He joined Bayern Munich for £38 million from their domestic rivals RB Leipzig in the summer.

The Frenchman has taken little to no time to acclimatise to his new surroundings. He has looked right at home at the heart of the Bavarian giants' defence.

A ball-playing centre-back with a man-mountain physique, Upamecano also possesses an enviable passing range. He has registered a 90% success in the league this season.

He's strong in the air and emphasises good positioning. It's also worth mentioning that the 23-year-old has four top-flight assists in 11 games, demonstrating his offensive threat.

#4 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

The Borussia Dortmund captain is breathing fire at the moment,

Besides a short injury stint in September, Marco Reus has largely kept himself fit this season. That has translated into top performances on the field. The Borussia Dortmund captain has carried much of his team's creative burden, bagging eight top-flight assists and four goals too.

Versatile, fast, agile and technically gifted, the 32-year-old has conjured his best form in a while. He was on target against Bayern Munich in the German Supercup in August as well.

