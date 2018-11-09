Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: How Dortmund could lineup in Der Klassiker

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 58 // 09 Nov 2018, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The second week of November brings the latest edition of Der Klassiker where two German powerhouses, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich clash in a massive showdown which eventually could prove to be an early title decider. First time in a while, Bayern Munich would be embracing a strange role as underdogs in front of current table toppers, Borussia Dortmund.

Under the management of Lucien Favre, the black and yellows are in flying colors since the start having won 7 out of their first 10 top-flight Bundesliga fixtures and are the only unbeaten side in Germany. Captained by their charismatic leader Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund could be up for something really big this season and Saturday's massive clash against reigning champions Bayern Munich could be a marker and also test their title credentials.

Borussia Dortmund will host Bayern Munich on Saturday at Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund could lineup as shown below in Der Klassiker.In the recent editions of Der Klassiker, Bayern Munich have come out winners 10 times in 19 fixtures including that 6-0 rout way back in March 2018. Unlike Dortmund, Niko Kovac's men have made a quite disappointing start to the 2018-19 campaign having already lost 2 and drawn 2 out of first 10 matches.

The ball at Signal iduna park will be kicked at 11 pm (IST) for Bundesliga's ultimate clash.

Defense

Swiss shot-stopper, Roman Burki has been outstanding for the black and yellows since the start of the new campaign and will retain his position in front of the post on Saturday night. Ahead of him, a strong defensive pair comprising of Dan-Axel Zagadou and Manuel Akanji could ply their trade due to the absence of Abdou Diallo (concern due to fitness) and Marcel Schmelzer (Knee injury), with an aim to form an unbreakable wall against Robert Lewandowski and co. and to extend Dortmund's unbeaten run.

Achraf Hakimi will hold his right back position who has been in flying form since his arrival from Real Madrid on loan and has further illuminated his charisma as a fine fullback talent after a thumping performance against FC Nürnberg when Dortmund slew them by seven goals to nil. While at the left flank, the 24-year-old Raphaël Guerreiro again will retain his spot.

Midfield

Borussia Dortmund boasts one of the best midfield artillery in Bundesliga and their system at the center of the park has been quite fantastic so far this season. An in-form Axel Witsel would probably take up a defensive role in Borussia Dortmund's midfield line on Saturday night and Thomas Delaney, a new recruit from Bundesliga rivals Bremen would be up for a central position in the midfield line forming a fascinating midfield duo.

While at left wing, English prodigy Jadon Sancho, who has recently received international call-ups from England's coach Gareth Southgate will be in the mission of replicating his thumping recent performances against strong Bayern XI. We could see a return of American wonderkid Christian Pulisic in Dortmund's first team who could add a trait of agility and pace from the right flank.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Group A

Attack

Paco Alcacer, very surprisingly, has been a standout man in Dortmund's XI since arriving from Spain having made just 2 starts for the Bundesliga outfit and appeared on the scoresheet seven times while producing a ratio of a goal every 29 minutes. It will be his game against Bayern Munich and would be his first real test in Dortmund' shirt.

While for his support, captain Marco Reus will be on duty. He has also been outstanding and superb in the Bundesliga this season scoring 6 goals and making 3 assists. The German would be in the role of a supportive striker with a great responsibility of leadership on his shoulders.