Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another edition of Der Klassiker as Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich lock horns with arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in a high-profile encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side edged TSG Hoffenheim to an important 1-0 victory in the DFB Pokal this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Bavarian giants slumped to a stunning 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saarbrucken in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent historical record in Der Klassiker and have won 66 out of the 133 matches played between the two teams in all competitions, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's 32 victories.

Der Klassiker is the most-played fixture in German football history, with Borussia Dortmund's 66 defeats against Bayern Munich the most suffered by the Ruhr Valley side in their history.

Borussia Dortmund are winless in their last 10 matches in all competitions against Bayern Munich - their longest such run against the Bavarians since 2002.

Bayern Munich have picked up 23 points from their first nine games in the Bundesliga - their best start to a league campaign in over seven years.

Borussia Dortmund have started the Bundesliga season with an unbeaten run of nine games for only the third time in their history.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich were stunned in the DFB Pokal and have a point to prove going into this match. The Bavarians have an excellent squad at their disposal and cannot afford to lose this match.

Borussia Dortmund have given a good account of themselves so far this season but will be up against their litmus test on Saturday. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jamal Musiala to score - Yes