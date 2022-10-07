Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022

In the first Der Klassiker of the season, Borussia Dortmund will entertain Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

The home team suffered a 3-2 defeat at Koln in their previous Bundesliga outing. They took the lead thanks to Julian Brandt's 31st-minute strike but Koln dug deep and scored three goals in the second half, which was enough to secure a win.

Dortmund did bounce back with a 4-1 away win over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and will be hoping to build on that win here.

Bayern Munich returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga after four games with an impressive 4-0 win at home over Bayer Leverkusen. They continued their fine form in the Champions League with a 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen.

With both teams enjoying prolific outings in their previous games, the stage is set for an exciting encounter.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 133 times in competitive fixtures. Bayern Munich have a clear upper hand over the home team and have exactly twice the number of wins as Dortmund.

Bayern Munich lead 66-33 in wins while 34 games have ended in draws. The last 14 meetings between the two rivals have produced conclusive results, with Munich recording 12 wins and Dortmund coming out on top just twice.

The Bavarians have won eight games in a row and are overwhelming favorites here.

Bayern have scored at least three goals in their last six matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions.

Bayern have the best attacking and defensive record in the league, scoring 23 goals and conceding six.

Dortmund have three wins in four home games in the Bundesliga this term, with all of them being 1-0 triumphs.

Munich have failed to score in just one of their away games across all competitions this season, with that game ending in a 1-0 defeat against Augsburg last month.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Die Schwarzgelben have scored 11 goals in the Bundesliga this season, which is only the ninth-best attacking record in the competition. They have three players who have two goals apiece and will need to step up here.

Jamal Musiala is in incredible form and is Munich's biggest threat. Time and again, Bayern Munich have come out on top in this match, and given their goalscoring and defensive form, they are the favorites to secure a win.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Jamal Musiala to score or assist anytime - Yes

