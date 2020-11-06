Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The first Der Klassiker of the season in Bundesliga takes place on Saturday night at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, when Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich.

After six Bundesliga games this season, both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have won five and lost one, with the defending champions being ahead in the table only on goal difference at the moment.

Both teams warmed up for this game with comfortable away wins in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Bayern were made to work by RB Salzburg in Austria, but eventually, they blitzed through the Austrian champions in the last ten minutes to win 6-2.

Borussia Dortmund were propelled by an Erling Haaland brace to beat Club Brugge 3-0 in Belgium, as they went top of their Champions League group.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have beaten Borussia Dortmund 25 times out of the last 46 fixtures that have been played between the two sides. The Black and Yellow have beaten the defending champions 15 times in that period, while six games have ended in draws.

In the last game between the two sides, a deft Joshua Kimmich chip gave Bayern Munich a 1-0 win in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Team News

Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marcel Schmelzer are all still unavailable for Borussia Dortmund. Emre Can also could miss this game, with his condition still uncertain after he tested positive for COVID-19

Injured: Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Emre Can

Bayern Munich's sensation at left-back, Alphonso Davies, is still injured, and will only be available a few weeks after the international break. Young defender Tanguy Nianzou is also still injured and unavailable for this match.

Injured: Alphonso Davies, Tanguy Nianzou

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Thomas Delaney, Axel Witsel; Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus; Erling Braut Haaland

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Prediction

These two sides are evenly matched, but what could separate them is the mentality. Sometimes, Dortmund just fail to turn up in some games, while Bayern Munich are a well-oiled machine who keep winning games.

We are predicting this winning run for the German champions to go on.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern Munich