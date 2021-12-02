Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Expect a fierce Der Klassiker when title contenders Borussia Dortmund host Rekordmeister Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The two teams are separated by just one point and one position in the Bundesliga table.

Bayern Munich are top with 31 points, while Borussia Dortmund have managed to stay within touching distance and have picked up 30 points in the process.

Dortmund have come close several times at this stage of the season in the past, only to eventually fall apart towards the end of the season. Under Marco Rose, results in the league have been good, even though they have struggled in Europe.

With the fans behind them at Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund will hope to pick up a win and dislodge Bayern Munich from the top of the table.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Head-to-head

Borussia Dortmund have lost each of their last six games against Bayern Munich and will hope to pick up their first win since 2019.

Bayern Munich have a head-to-head advantage over Dortmund, winning 65 games and losing just 34. A total of 30 games have ended as draws, the last of which came way back in 2016 at Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund should be able to field Erling Haaland up front. The Norwegian’s return from injury a week ahead of Der Klassiker was a massive boost as he immediately found the back of the net against Wolfsburg.

The quartet of Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko, Gio Reyna and Marcel Schmelzer are expected to miss the clash. Jude Bellingham is a doubt, having missed the last game against Wolfsburg with a knee injury.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko, Gio Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Jude Bellingham, Roman Burki, Thorgan Hazard

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich is still recovering from COVID-19 and is expected to miss out. Marcel Sabitzer is also injured, so we could see Corentin Tolisso once again partnering Leon Goretzka in midfield.

Injured: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Bouna Sarr

Doubtful: Michael Cuisance, Tanguy Nianzou, Sven Ulreich

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Manual Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Mahmoud Dahoud, Axel Witsel, Emre Can; Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Borussia Dortmund haven’t won this fixture for a couple of years now, so the onus is on them to change that.

We feel both teams have a lot of quality and could cancel each other out in an entertaining and high-scoring game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Edited by Peter P