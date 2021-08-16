Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | DFL-Supercup 2021

Borussia Dortmund will host Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup on Tuesday and it promises to be an enthrawling game between the two sides.
Bayern Munich could only muster a draw on their opening Bundesliga matchday on Friday against Borussia Monchengladbach.
The Bavarians will face a Borussia Dortmund team who managed to put five past Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening game.
Both sides are under new head coaches, and a trophy, even if it is just a one-off game, will give their squads more confidence for the season.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Head-to-head
Supercup games between the two sides tend to be even because of the timing of the clashes, and the head-to-head proves that.
Bayern Munich have beaten Borussia Dortmund four times in the Supercup, while Die Schwarzgelben have won it three times.
Dortmund have never lost a home game in the Supercup against Bayern Munich, and that could be a deciding factor on Tuesday.
Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W
Bayern Munich form guide: D
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Team News
Borussia Dortmund
Marco Rose will still be without Marcel Schmelzer, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey and Dan-Axel Zagadou. Raphael Guerreiro and Emre Can are also working their way to full fitness following injuries and will miss this encounter.
Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a fortnight ago, and missed the league game. It remains to be seen if they will return for the Supercup clash.
Injured: Marcel Schmelzer, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can
Doubtful: Julian Brandt, Thomas Meunier
Suspended: None
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich will once again be without Benjamin Pavard and Marc Roca. Josip Stanisic filled in at right-back against Monchengladbach, and he could continue in that role.
Lucas Hernandez’s involvement is also in doubt. We may see a few rotations from Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann.
Injured: Benjamin Pavard, Marc Roca
Doubtful: Lucas Hernandez
Suspended: None
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups
Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Felix Passlack, Antonios Papadopoulos, Manuel Akanji, Nico Schulz; Thomas Delaney, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham; Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland, Donyell Malen
Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Omar Richards, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Prediction
Borussia Dortmund have lost their last five games in all competitions against Bayern Munich, and will look to change that on Tuesday.
Marco Rose’s side have started the brighter of the two teams and we expect them to overcome Bayern Munich in a high-scoring encounter.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich
Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more
For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!