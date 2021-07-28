Borussia Dortmund vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Bologna at the CASHPOINT Arena on Friday in a friendly game.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao a few days ago in a friendly fixture. Second-half goals from experienced forward Raul Garcia and young centre-back Daniel Vivian ensured victory for Athletic Bilbao.

Bologna, on the other hand, beat FeralpiSalo 1-0 in a friendly game. A penalty from young striker Antonio Raimondo was enough to seal the deal for Bologna.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bologna Head-to-Head

This is the first time Borussia Dortmund and Bologna are facing each other in a friendly game.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: yet to play

Bologna form guide: yet to play

Borussia Dortmund vs Bologna Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will be without a few players. Manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, centre-backs Soumaila Coulibaly and Dan-Axel Zagadou and wingers Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Marius Wolf who are all out due to injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of United States of America international Giovanni Reyna, veteran centre-back Mats Hummels and midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

Injured: Dan-Axel Zagadou, Soumaila Coulibaly, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Marius Wolf, Mateu Morey

Doubtful: Giovanni Reyna, Mahmoud Dahoud, Mats Hummels

Suspended: None

Bologna

Meanwhile, Bologna will be without Japanese right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, as the 22-year old is representing his nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sinisa Mihajlovic is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Borussia Dortmund vs Bologna Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel, Felix Passlack, Lennard Maloney, Albin Thaqi, Nico Schulz, Dennis Lutke-Frie, Ansgar Knauff, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Antonios Papadopoulos, Erling Braut Haaland

Bologna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Francesco Bardi, Lorenzo Di Silvestri, Kevin Bonifazi, Adama Soumaoro, Mitchell Dijks, Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten, Andri Baldursson, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander, Nicola Sansone

Hard work is always easier with your friends ❤️ 💙#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/vjezlmWuDJ — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) July 27, 2021

Borussia Dortmund vs Bologna Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have embarked on a new era under the management of Marco Rose. Having sold star forward Jadon Sancho to Manchester United recently, they have replaced him by signing Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven. Rose wil be hoping to keep Erling Braut Haaland as well, amid links with Chelsea.

OFFICIAL: Borussia Dortmund have signed forward Donyell Malen 📝 pic.twitter.com/cfDmDLRBGp — Goal (@goal) July 27, 2021

Bologna, on the other hand, have dominated headlines due to Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Takehiro Tomiyasu. Manager Sinisa Mihajlovic is highly experienced and Bologna have assembled an interesting squad, with Italy internationals like Roberto Soriano and Nicola Sansone key cogs.

A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Bologna

Edited by Abhinav Anand