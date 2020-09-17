Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund are set host to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday at the Westfalenstadion in their opening Bundesliga fixture.

This is the first match of the league season for both the clubs. Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 5-0 victory over MSV Duisburg in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

A penalty from England international Jadon Sancho and goals from Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard, Giovanni Reyna and captain Marco Reus secured a comfortable win for Lucien Favre' side. MSV Duisburg's job wasn't made easy when Dominic Volkmer was sent off in the first half.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, thrashed Oberneuland 8-0 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Braces from Patrick Hermann and Florian Neuhaus and goals from Jonas Hofmann, Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi and Ibrahima Traore ensured an easy victory for Marco Rose's men.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

In 28 previous encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost six and drawn three.

In his first competitive appearance since Feb. 4th, all the Captain needed was three seconds ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/tfgsxP17DY — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 16, 2020

Their most recent encounter was in March, when Borussia Dortmund triumphed 2-1. Goals from Thorgan Hazard, formerly of Borussia Monchengladbach, and Achraf Hakimi secured the win for their side. Captain Lars Stindl scored the consolation goal for Die Fohlen.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: yet to play

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: yet to play

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Borussia Dortmund have some injury worries, especially in defence. Left-back Marcel Schmelzer and centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou are out, while there remain doubts over the availability of left-back Nico Schulz and right-back Mateu Morey.

Injured: Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Nico Schulz, Mateu Morey

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach have some injury problems as well. Manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of forward Breel Embolo, Austria international Valentino Lazaro and left-back Andreas Poulsen. Midfielder Laszlo Benes remains a doubt.

Injured: Breel Embolo, Valentino Lazaro, Andreas Poulsen

Doubtful: Laszlo Benes

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-3): Roman Burki, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier, Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Raphael Guerreiro, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Thorgan Hazard

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Ramy Bensebaini, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have assembled an exciting young squad, and the addition of prodigious midfielder Jude Bellingham is evidence of that. Much of the focus has been around Jadon Sancho and his rumoured move to Manchester United, but manager Lucien Favre will be keen to ensure that the squad is focused on the game.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, were impressive last season under Marco Rose. The likes of Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram have looked good, and they will hope to continue and improve, with many top clubs keeping an eye on their talent as well as on Rose.

Borussia Monchengladbach are a good side, but Borussia Dortmund, with an impressive attack including Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard, should come out on top.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

