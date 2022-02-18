Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund host Borussia Monchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Sunday, looking to put the European humiliation behind them.

Marco Rose's side were beaten 4-2 at home by Scottish team Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, their second consecutive home loss in all competitions.

On the league front, they're only four points behind leaders Bayern Munich and will look to keep up the pressure with a win.

The Foals, meanwhile, have seen their dreadful run from last season continue, as they sit in 13th place with just seven wins all season.

However, one of those wins came against Dortmund earlier this season as Gladbach secured a 1-0 victory at home.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-To-Head

Dortmund have won 27 times against Gladbach in their last 43 clashes, losing only 12 times.

Just four games during this period have ended in draws.

The Foals have won their last two fixtures against Der BVB, although both wins came at home.

At Signal Iduna Park, they've won only once in their last 15 trips.

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Borussia Dortmund

The biggest question facing the home side is Erling Haaland's fitness, as the Norwegian remains doubtful for the clash.

He was also absent from their Europa League game against Rangers on Thursday.

Mateu Morey remains on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, while Marcel Schmelzer continues his recovery from the same problem.

Giovani Reyna returned from a five-month layoff earlier this week, making an appearance off the bench in the loss to Rangers.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Lars Stindl has resumed training after a spell out with a knee problem but it remains to be seen if he's fully recovered to feature on Sunday.

Tobias Sippel has recovered from a rib injury, while Christopher Kramer could come in after being sidelined with COVID-19.

Injured: Lars Stindl

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Matts Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud; Giovani Reyna, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Donyell Malen.

Borussia Monchengladbach (3-5-1-1): Yannick Sommer; Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Marvin Friedrich; Stefan Lainer, Jonas Hoffman, Christoph Kramer, Kouadio Kone, Ramy Bensebaini; Florian Neuhaus; Breel Embolo.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Neither side have been fully convincing of late. Dortmund have conceded nine goals in their last two home games but have a good record against the Foals at the Westfalonstadion.

Gladbach, with all their attacking options, will pose a threat but we expect Marco Rose's current side to prevail over his former team.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Edited by Peter P