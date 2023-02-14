Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: 3 key battles to look out for | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Borussia Dortmund will host Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League's 2022-23 Round of 16 first leg fixture. The game is scheduled to be played at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund on Wednesday (February 15)

Die Schwarzgelben have been brilliant across numerous competitions this season and have won five out of their last five games across all competitions going into this encounter. The Blues, on the other hand, have been poor in recent months and have won just one out of their last five games across all competitions going into this clash.

This article will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this crucial Champions League encounter. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Jude Bellingham vs Enzo Fernandez

SV Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2022-23 campaign

When you talk about intuitive young midfielders, one of the names that comes to mind is Jude Bellingham. The Englishman has been sensational for Dortmund and his ability to organize the midfield is outstanding.

𝙁𝙎 🐝 @Fs_BVB Jude Bellingham on recent form:



“6 wins in 6 in all competitions. Getting ready now for Chelsea and hopefully we'll be going for 7 in 7.” Jude Bellingham on recent form:“6 wins in 6 in all competitions. Getting ready now for Chelsea and hopefully we'll be going for 7 in 7.” https://t.co/zG3tsRxSsp

The 19-year-old has netted 10 goals and registered six assists in 27 appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season, with four of them coming in the Champions League.

Bellingham is not just a static midfielder and can also help in facilitating an attack. Monitoring his movements in and around the final third will be a tough task and Enzo Fernandez will have to be defensively alert if he intends to keep the Englishman under wraps in this crucial Champions League encounter.

badboy @badboy_jeremy1 Enzo Fernandez would definitely show Jude Bellingham levels on Wednesday Enzo Fernandez would definitely show Jude Bellingham levels on Wednesday 😏 https://t.co/WqH9WGyyPC

However, Fernandez's ability to stabilize the midfield as well as his defensive awareness is excellent, as already seen in his triumphant World Cup winning campaign. This is definitely touted to be a fascinating battle between Europe's two young guns.

#2 Kai Havertz vs Niklas Sule

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Despite his inconsistency in recent months, Kai Havertz remains a key player in attack for the Blues. The Germany international has netted six goals and registered one assist in 29 appearances for Chelsea this season, with one goal in the Champions League.

But what makes him a key player in this clash is his familiarity with the Bundesliga side from his time with Bayer Leverkusen. Another brilliant attribute of Havertz is his ability to position himself properly in the final third, this has helped him in scoring numerous goals.

Niklas Sule will have to keep him under close watch if he intends to silence him in this important Champions League fixture. However, Sule has been defensively robust in recent months and he definitely has an edge in this battle based on current form.

#1 Julian Brandt vs Reece James

1. FSV Mainz 05 v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2022-23

When you talk about technically gifted players, one of the wingers that comes to mind is Julian Brandt. The German has been outstanding in the final third of the pitch this season, netting seven goals and registering five assists in 27 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, with two Champions League goal contributions.

Reece Edwards @_reeceedwards 22/23 Julian Brandt is a different animal in the Bundesliga



Dortmund rankings

- Tied 1st in goals (6)

- 2nd in assists (4)

- 1st in Key Passes per game (2.4)

- 2nd in successful dribbles (1.3) 22/23 Julian Brandt is a different animal in the BundesligaDortmund rankings - Tied 1st in goals (6)- 2nd in assists (4)- 1st in Key Passes per game (2.4)- 2nd in successful dribbles (1.3) https://t.co/pM3BnnQRoA

Keeping his attacking prowess at bay is surely going to be a tough task as he's versatile and can switch positions in quick succession. However, Reece James' defensive intuition is remarkable and his attacking contributions are decent as well. James would, however, have to avoid excessive overlapping if he intends to keep Brandt under wraps.

Poll : 0 votes