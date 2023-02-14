Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of knockout matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Graham Potter's impressive Chelsea side at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit eased past Werder Bremen by a comfortable 2-0 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Premier League table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Blues were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by West Ham United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow 🎙 Edin Terzic:



"Youssoufa Moukoko is unfortunately not available for the next few weeks, Julien Duranville and Mateu Morey are in recovery training. The rest of the squad will be ready to play tomorrow." 🎙 Edin Terzic:"Youssoufa Moukoko is unfortunately not available for the next few weeks, Julien Duranville and Mateu Morey are in recovery training. The rest of the squad will be ready to play tomorrow." https://t.co/2K1pUkxOei

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have never played against Chelsea in an official fixture in the UEFA Champions League - this is their first-ever meeting.

Borussia Dortmund are winless in their last 10 matches against English opponents in European competitions and have suffered defeat in eight of these games.

Chelsea have won only three of their last 11 European games away from home against German opponents, with both two of these victories coming against FC Schalke 04.

Graham Potter could become only the second English manager after the legendary Sir Bobby Robson to defeat a German opponent away from home in the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only four of their last 21 matches at home in the UEFA Champions League but have suffered three of these defeats against teams from England.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have shown flashes of improvement in recent weeks and will need to be at their best on the European front. The likes of Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez have been fairly impressive this month and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund have managed to turn their league campaign around and are in good form at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched going into this game and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borrusia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes