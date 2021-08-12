Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund will begin their campaign with a tricky clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund will play twice in the span of four days. They will first face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and then Bayern Munich in the DFL Super Cup on Tuesday.

Marco Rose’s stint as new Borussia Dortmund head coach started well with a 3-0 win against Wehen Wiesbaden in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

Oliver Glasner, on the other hand, had a nightmare start as Eintracht Frankfurt boss. His team were beaten by third-tier side Waldhof Mannheim in the DFB Pokal.

Glasner will hope to actuate a quick change in fortunes, and Eintracht certainly have the players to test Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-head

Borussia Dortmund have the edge against Eintracht Frankfurt when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Die Schwarzgelben have won the fixture 45 times, while Eintracht have managed 31 wins. The fixture has ended all square 31 times.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: L

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose will be without several players. Marcel Schmelzer, Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf, Mateu Morey and Dan-Axel Zagadou are not expected to feature.

Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week ago, and are expected to miss out as well.

Injured: Marcel Schmelzer, Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf, Mateu Morey, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Unavailable: Julian Brandt, Thomas Meunier

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Apart from Almamy Toure, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, Oliver Glasner has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Almamy Toure

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Gregor Kobel; Felix Passlack, Antonios Papadopoulos, Manuel Akanji, Nico Schulz; Axel Witsel, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus; Erling Haaland, Donyell Malen

Eintracht Frankfurt Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Tuta; Christopher Lenz, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Danny da Costa; Aymen Barkok, Amin Younes; Rafael Borre

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Both teams are under new managers, but Borussia Dortmund have enough world class talent to come out on top against Oliver Glasner’s side.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Edited by Peter P