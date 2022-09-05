Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022–23 

Borussia Dortmund will host FC Copenhagen at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night in theirUEFA Champions League opener.

The Black and Yellows have kicked off their season in strong form, reaping the benefits of their astute dealing in the transfer window. They picked up a 1-0 win over Hoffenheim in their last game, with Marco Reus scoring the sole goal of the game.

BvB will now turn their attention to Europe this week. Dortmund failed to advance from the group stage of the continental showpiece last season and will hope for better luck this time.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but did just enough in the playoffs to secure a group stage spot. They beat Trabzonspor in the playoffs, winning 2-1 at home in the first leg before holding on for a goalless draw in the second.

The Danish side last featured in the group stage of the European tournament back in the 2016-17 season. They will look to kick off their return to the competition with a win.

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the third meeting between Dortmund and Copenhagen. The two teams last faced off in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers in the 2001-02 campaign, which the Bundesliga giants won 2-0 on aggregate.

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

FC Copenhagen Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen Team News

Borussia Dortmund

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of their European opener on Wednesday. Mahmoud Dahoud, Mateu Morey and Raphael Guerreiro are all ruled out with injury, while new signing Sebastien Haller is out with cancer.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens came off injured last time out and is a doubt for this one alongside Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi.

Injured: Mahmoud Dahoud, Mateu Morey, Raphael Guerreiro

Doubtful: Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sebastien Haller

FC Copenhagen

Kamil Grabara remains out with injury and will not play this week, while Marios Oikonomou is a doubt.

Injured: Kamil Grabara, Roony Bardghji

Doubtful: Marios Oikonomou

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen Predicted XIs

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf; Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Julian Brandt; Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Anthony Modeste

FC Copenhagen (4-3-3): Mathew Ryan; Kevin Diks, Denis Vavro, Davit Khocholava, Victor Kristiansen; Lukas Lerager, Zeca, Rasmus Falk Jensen; Viktor Claesson, Mohammed Daramy, Andreas Cornelius

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

The German outfit are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won all but one of their last six competitive outings.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, ended a two-game winless run in their last outing. They have struggled to impress on the road of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 FC Copenhagen

