Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz 05 prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

After a big win in Leipzig last weekend, Borussia Dortmund are back in Bundesliga action when they host bottom club FSV Mainz 05 at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Dortmund won 3-1 at the Red Bull Arena last weekend thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Jadon Sancho.

🎙 Edin Terzic:



“On Saturday, we want the same number of points against Mainz as we got against Leipzig. We are keen to build on what we achieved on the last matchday." pic.twitter.com/P5seEb2fry — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 14, 2021

That win took Dortmund back into the Bundesliga top four. Edin Terzic's side are just five points off league leaders Bayern Munich, and could yet be big players in the title race.

Mainz, on the other hand, are fighting at the other end of the spectrum. Schalke's win over Hoffenheim last weekend meant that Mainz were left rooted to the bottom of the league.

Last weekend, they had the right to be aggrieved by refereeing calls not going their way. Andre Silva scored two penalties against them to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 2-0 win.

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz 05 Head-to-Head

Dortmund have beaten Mainz in 16 of the last 30 games between these two sides, losing only six times in the process. Eight of those 30 games ended in draws.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-W-L-W

FSV Mainz 05 form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz 05 Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's interim manager Edin Terzic will miss Axel Witsel for the remainder of the season. The Belgian had successful surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Thorgan Hazard and Marcel Schmelzer are also ruled out of this game.

🎙️ Edin Terzic:



"Unfortunately, as everyone knows, Axel Witsel will be out for the long term. We keep our fingers crossed that he will get fit again quickly. Jude Bellingham is back and an option for Saturday." pic.twitter.com/otwwV1bQ2A — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 14, 2021

Injured: Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FSV Mainz 05

Mainz will be without Edimilson Fernandes, who has returned a positive COVID-19 test. Pierre Kunde is unavailable through injury, while Luca Kilian, Niklas Tauer and Paul Nebel are all in doubt for this game.

Injured: Pierre Kunde

Doubtful: Luca Kilian, Niklas Tauer, Paul Nebel

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Edimilson Fernandes

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz 05 Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Emre Can, Thomas Delaney; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna; Erling Braut Haaland

FSV Mainz 05 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Zentner; Daniel Brosinski, Jeremiah St. Juste, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate, Danny Latza, Leandro Barreiro; Adam Szalai, Jean-Paul Boetius, Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz 05 Prediction

Mainz were impressive in the first half of their game against Bayern Munich. However, they haven't been able to sustain their performance levels for a full game so far this season.

We are predicting that Dortmund will comfortably brush aside the Bundesliga's bottom club in this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 4-1 FSV Mainz 05