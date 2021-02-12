Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Struggling Borussia Dortmund host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, as the hosts look to put a run of horrid form behind them.

Edin Terzic's side have lost three of their last four league games, taking them down to sixth in the Bundesliga standings.

Dortmund find themselves 16 points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, and it can be safely said that they are out of the title race. They find themselves four points behind Eintracht Frankfurt, who are currently fourth.

In their last league game, Dortmund lost 2-1 to Freiburg. Freiburg went two goals ahead in that game, before Youssoufa Moukoko pulled one back for Dortmund. However, they could not mount a further recovery to put points on the board.

Hoffenheim, like Dortmund, have gone through an underwhelming season so far. Sebastian Hoeness' side have also lost their last two games - to Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich.

They conceded seven goals in those two games, scoring just once.

Hoffenheim are currently 12th in the Bundesliga - 10 points behind Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

Dortmund have won 11 of the last 27 meetings against Hoffenheim, losing only seven of those games.

Marco Reus scored the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture in October to give Dortmund the three points on the day.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Hoffenheim form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Roman Burki will continue to miss out for Borussia Dortmund, with Marvin Hitz once again expected to deputize in goal. Veterans Lukasz Piszczek and Marcel Schmelzer are both injured.

📝 Press Conference Updates:



Thomas Meunier , Dan-Axel Zagadou, and Roman Bürki are still unavailable, but are looking to rejoin training next week. pic.twitter.com/aeeJOAewK2 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 11, 2021

Fellow defenders Thomas Meunier and Dan-Axel Zagadou are also injured. Axel Witsel's Achilles injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Injured: Roman Burki, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Axel Witsel, Thomas Meunier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Benjamin Hubner, Konstantinos Stafylidis and Ermin Bicakcic are all out for the long-term with injuries. Havard Nordtveit has a foot injury that leaves his involvement in doubt.

Dennis Geiger, Ryan Sessegnon and Kevin Akpoguma are all injured, and are likely to miss out on this game.

Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Ermin Bicakcic, Dennis Geiger, Ryan Sessegnong, Kevin Akpoguma

Doubtful: Havard Nordtveit

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Predicted XIs

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marvin Hitz; Emre Can, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Thomas Delaney, Jude Bellingham; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Erling Haaland

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Oliver Baumann; Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch, Robert Skov; Diadie Samassekou; Mijat Gacinovic, Sebastian Rudy, Christoph Baumgartner; Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are one of the most inconsistent top European teams this season. However, against a side as bereft of momentum as Hoffenheim, Dortmund's game-changers could well prove to be the difference.

In Sancho and Haaland, Terzic can call upon two of the best young talents in the world, and that is why we are predicting a Dortmund win in this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Hoffenheim