Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund will face surprise semi-finalists Holstein Kiel in the DFB-Pokal on Saturday.

Despite the gulf in quality between the two teams, it could be an interesting game.

Dortmund’s form in the last few weeks has been impressive. Edin Terzic’s side have won their last four games in the Bundesliga and have closed the gap on the top four.

Although Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City, they have been impressive in the cup competitions this season.

Holstein Kiel managed the biggest upset of the cup when they knocked out Bayern Munich in the second round and will look for something similar against Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel Head-to-head

The two teams have faced off just once in the DFB Pokal in 2012. Borussia Dortmund comfortably won the game, beating Holstein 4-0.

Holstein's form in the 2.Bundesliga has been patchy, and they are currently out of the top three places.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Holstein Kiel form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic will be without the quartet of Marcel Schmelzer, Youssoufa Moukoko, Axel Witsel and Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Mahmoud Dahoud is suspended and won’t be able to feature in midfield. Thomas Delaney is back, however, and could be entrusted with a role in central midfield.

Injured: Marcel Schmelzer, Youssoufa Moukoko, Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Suspended: Mahmoud Dahoud

Holstein Kiel

The duo of Ioannis Gelios (COVID-19) and Stefan Thesker are unavailable for this semi-final clash.

Injured: Stefan Thesker

Unavailable: Ioannis Gelios

Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Raphael Gurreiro, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey; Thomas Delaney, Jude Bellingham, Gio Reyna; Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland

Holstien Kiel Probable XI (4-3-3): Thomas Dahne; Jannik Dehm, Simon Lorenz, Hauke Wahl, Marco Komenda; Jae-sung Lee, Jonas Meffert, Finn Porath; Fin Bartels, Fabian Reese, Janni Serra

Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Holstein Kiel have had a great run in the DFB Pokal, but that is likely to end in the semi-final against silverware-hungry Borussia Dortmund.

Several of the young players at Borussia Dortmund are yet to taste success, and that should drive them on to overcome Holstein Kiel.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Holstein Kiel