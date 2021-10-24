Borussia Dortmund vs Ingolstadt prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Ingolstadt at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Frank Kramer's Arminia Bielefeld yesterday in the Bundesliga. Goals from midfielder Emre Can, centre-back Mats Hummels and England international Jude Bellingham sealed the deal for Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund.

A second-half penalty from experienced striker Fabian Klos proved to be a mere consolation for Arminia Bielefeld.

Ingolstadt, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to ten-man Erzgebirge Aue in the 2.Bundesliga yesterday. A second-half goal from young midfielder Omar Sijaric secured the win for his club, who had midfielder Clemens Fandrich sent off late in the second-half.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ingolstadt Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won three games and drawn the other one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2017 in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Ingolstadt 1-0. A first-half goal from striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, now at Arsenal, ensured victory for Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-L-W

Ingolstadt form guide in the 2.Bundesliga: L-D-L-L-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Ingolstadt Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will be missing a few players. Manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, left-back Nico Schulz, young striker Youssoufa Moukoko and Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro.

There are doubts over the availability of Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier, United States of America international Giovanni Reyna, midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and experienced left-back Marcel Schmelzer.

Injured: Nico Schulz, Erling Braut Haaland, Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko, Raphael Guerreiro

Doubtful: Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer, Thomas Meunier, Mahmoud Dahoud, Gregor Kobel

Suspended: None

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland Time to focus on my recovery. I’ll be back stronger! 🔜💪🏻 Time to focus on my recovery. I’ll be back stronger! 🔜💪🏻 https://t.co/G5Ez5bohTv

Ingolstadt

Meanwhile, Ingolstadt will be without French midfielder Yassin Ben Balla, right-back Jan-Hendrik Marx, Morocco international Nassim Boujellab, centre-backs Tobias Schrock and midfielder Caniggia Elva.

Injured: Nassim Boujellab, Caniggia Elva, Jan-Hendrik Marx, Yassin Ben Balla, Tobias Schrock

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Ingolstadt Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marwin Hitz, Felix Passlack, Marin Pongracic, Lennard Maloney, Marius Wolf, Antonios Papadopoulos, Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Ansgar Knauff, Reinier Jesus, Steffen Tigres

Ingolstadt Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Fabijan Buntic, Michael Heinloth, Nico Antonitsch, Thomas Keller, Marcel Gaus, Merlin Rohl, Filip Bilbija, Denis Linsmayer, Marc Stendera, Maximilian Beister, Stefan Kutschke

Borussia Dortmund vs Ingolstadt Prediction

Borussia Dortmund will be missing some important players for this game, and it would not be surprising to see boss Marco Rose protect his available first-team members. They have been extremely unlucky with injuries so far.

Ingolstadt, on the other hand, will have other worries. They are currently bottom of the 2.Bundesliga table, and have lost four of their last five league games. Climbing up the league table will surely be the priority right now.

Borussia Dortmund should win here despite missing star performers.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Ingolstadt

