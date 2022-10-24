Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a crucial encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been impressive this season. The Cityzens defeated Brighton & Hove Albion by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The Ruhr Valley outfit thrashed VfB Stuttgart by a 5-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against Borussia Dortmund and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's one victory.

Borussia Dortmund's only victory against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League came by a 1-0 margin in the group stage of the 2012-13 campaign.

Manchester City are on a three-game winning streak against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and have won each match by a 2-1 margin.

Manchester City have won 14 of their last 16 UEFA Champions League matches against German teams but did lose their last such game away from home against RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only two of their last 14 games at home in the UEFA Champions League, but did suffer defeat against Manchester City in one of those matches.

Manchester City are one of only two teams that are yet to concede a goal from open play in the UEFA Champions League so far this season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City are in impressive form at the moment and will be intent on making amends on the European stage this season. Erling Haaland has been prolific for his side so far and will look to further his goalscoring exploits this week.

Borussia Dortmund can pack a punch on their day and have shown flashes of brilliance this season. Manchester City have been more consistent in recent weeks, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

