Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund host Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side will take a 2-1 lead to Signal Iduna Park and will be confident in his side's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have been stuttering of late, winning only two of their last five games across all competitions. Edin Terzic's side secured a 3-2 victory over Stuttgart at the weekend, which should give them some confidence going into Wednesday's game.

Dortmund managed to score a crucial away goal at the Etihad last week and it remains to be seen if that has a role to play in who advances to the semi-finals.

As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's side suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Leeds United at the weekend. Guardiola will be hoping his side can move past that loss quickly and pick up where they left off against Dortmund on Wednesday.

Edin Terzic's side have it all to do, but Manchester City have shown that they can be beaten and that will make for an exciting contest.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund had never lost to Manchester City in a competitive fixture before the first leg, winning one of their two meetings back in the 2012 Champions League group stages.

However, as seen in the 2-1 win last week, Pep Guardiola's side do seem to have a lot more quality than Edin Terzic's outfit.

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Manchester City Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Team News

Marco Reus is a huge doubt for the game

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic will be sweating on the fitness of Marco Reus, after the German limped off injured in the second half against Stuttgart. German defender Mats Hummels suffered stomach cramps during that game, but should be fine to face Manchester City.

Jadon Sancho and Axel Witsel are still unavailable through injury, while Dan-Axel Zagadou and Youssoufa Moukoko are both ruled out for the season.

Injured: Jadon Sancho, Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Youssoufa Moukoko

Doubtful: Marco Reus

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero both have minor knocks and are doubts for the game on Wednesday.

Apart from that, Pep Guardiola will have a full-strength team to pick from against Dortmund.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Aguero

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey; Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham; Ansgar Knauff, Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Riyadh Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Prediction

The game can go either way because of the quality of players on both teams. However, based on form alone, it's hard to see Borussia Dortmund overturning the 2-1 deficit.

We predict a draw, with Manchester City going through to the semi-finals of the competition.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Manchester City