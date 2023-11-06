Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Eddie Howe's impressive Newcastle United side in an important clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Magpies edged Arsenal to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Ruhr Valley outfit slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Bayern Munich over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against Newcastle United on the European stage and have won the only such encounter played between the two teams, winning the reverse fixture at St. James' Park by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Borussia Dortmund have not won both home and away fixtures against an English opponent in a single edition of the UEFA Champions League since they achieved the feat against Manchester United in the 1996-97 campaign.

After winning each of their first four matches against German opponents in European competitions between 2001 and 2003, Newcastle United are winless in their last two such games.

Borussia Dortmund are set to play their 150th match in the UEFA Champions League this week and will become only the second German team after Bayern Munich to achieve the feat.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have grown in stature under Eddie Howe and have pulled off some stunning results this season. The Magpies were not at their best in the reverse fixture and will need to make amends this week.

Borussia Dortmund have shown flashes of their ability this season but will have to recover from their damaging defeat against Bayern Munich. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Newcastle United

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes