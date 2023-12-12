Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th December 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Luis Enrique's PSG side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Preview

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and have been in impressive form on the domestic front this season. The Parisian giants edged Nice to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a slight edge over Borussia Dortmund and have won two out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to PSG's one victory.

Borussia Dortmund have won only one game against PSG on the European stage, with their only such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in a UEFA Champions League fixture in 2020.

PSG are winless in their two matches away from home against Borussia Dortmund in European competitions and have won both their games against them at home.

Since their 3-1 defeat against Ajax in 2021, Borussia Dortmund have conceded only one goal in their last seven matches at home in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG have lost each of their last three matches away from home in the UEFA Champions League and could set a record in this regard with a defeat this week.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Prediction

PSG have stuttered on the European front this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Kylian Mbappe can be lethal on his day and will look to make their mark this week.

Borussia Dortmund have not been at their best in recent weeks and have a point to prove on Wednesday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSG

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes