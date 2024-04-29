Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st May 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Luis Enrique's PSG side in a crucial semifinal clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Preview

PSG have already won the Ligue 1 title this season and could potentially win the treble this season. The Parisian giants were held to a 3-3 draw by Le Havre in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side suffered a comprehensive 4-1 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a slight edge over Borussia Dortmund and have won two out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's one victory.

Borussia Dortmund have won only one of their six matches against PSG on the European stage, with their only such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in their 2019-20 UEFA Champions League campaign.

PSG have never won a game away from home against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League but have lost only one of their three such games so far.

Borussia Dortmund are playing int he semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for the fourth time in their history and have managed to progress to the final on two of the three previous occasions.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Prediction

PSG have grown in stature under Luis Enrique and seem to have come together as a cohesive unit. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele can be unstoppable on their day and will look to make their mark in the final third on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund have been ineffective on the domestic front but have fought their way to the semifinals of the Champions League. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 PSG

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes