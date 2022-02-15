Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2021-2022

The UEFA Europa League returns to action in midweek as Borussia Dortmund and Rangers go head to head at the Signal Iduna Park on Thursday.

The visitors head into the game on a three-match winning streak and will look to maintain the same form.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga as they edged out Union Berlin 3-0 last Sunday.

The win saw the Die Borussen strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the league table as they sit in second place with 46 points from 22 games.

Having finished third in Group C of the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund now head to the Europa League where they will be looking to open their campaign on a high.

Rangers, meanwhile, progressed to the next round of the Scottish Cup courtesy of a 3-0 win over Annan Athletic.

They have now won each of their last three games in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding none in that time.

Rangers, who are second in the Scottish Premiership, now turn their attention to the Europa League where they finished runners-up in Group A after picking up eight points from six games.

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers Head-To-Head

There have been two previous meetings between Dortmund and Rangers. The results have been split evenly, with both sides claiming one win each in that time.

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Rangers Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Marius Wolf, Thomas Meunier, Erling Haaland, Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer are all still recovering from injuries and are out of contention for the hosts.

Injured: Marius Wolf, Thomas Meunier, Erling Haaland, Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: None

Rangers

Ryan Jack and Ianis Hagi are both nursing ankle and knee injuries respectively and will sit out Thursday’s game. Nnamdi Ofoborh has been ruled out with heart issues.

Injured: Ryan Jack, Ianis Hagi

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Thorgan Hazard

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey; Juninho Bacuna, John Lundstram, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo, Alfredo Morelos

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers Prediction

Despite heading into the game with several concerns on the injury front, Borussia Dortmund boast a significantly superior and more experienced crop of players. We are backing Die Borussen to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Rangers

