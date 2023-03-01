Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2023

Borussia Dortmund are set to play RB Leipzig at the Westfalenstadion on Friday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo's Hoffenheim in the league. A first-half goal from Germany international Julian Brandt secured the win for Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, beat Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the league. First-half goals from forward Timo Werner and Sweden international Emil Forsberg sealed the deal for Marco Rose's RB Leipzig. Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow scored the goal for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won seven games, lost five and drawn two.

Germany international Julian Brandt has managed 12 goal contributions in 19 league starts for Borussia Dortmund this season.

English midfielder Jude Bellingham has eight goal contributions in 20 league starts for Borussia Dortmund.

French forward Christopher Nkunku has 13 goal contributions in 14 league starts for RB Leipzig.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has 12 goal contributions in 18 league starts for RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are second in the league and are on the same amount of points as league leaders Bayern Munich. Edin Terzic's side have hit a rich vein of form, and with Bayern Munich not at their dominant best right now, Borussia Dortmund might be sniffing an opportunity for a title charge.

Having sold the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho after impressive seasons at the club, Borussia Dortmund now look likely to earn a hefty profit from the sale of Jude Bellingham. The 19-year old is regarded as one of the best young players in the world and has attracted interest from clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are fourth in the league, four points behind Borussia Dortmund. They have done well under the management of Marco Rose, but like Borussia Dortmund, they are expected to lose players in the summer.

Konrad Laimer is expected to join Bayern Munich and Christopher Nkunku appears to be on his way to Chelsea, while the likes of Josko Gvardiol are likely to leave for big money as well.

Borussia Dortmund are in a good run of form and should win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

