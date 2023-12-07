Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged FC Heidenheim to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against RB Leipzig and have won eight out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Leipzig's six victories.

RB Leipzig have won four out of their last five matches against Borussia Dortmund over the last two seasons - more victories than they have managed against any other opponent in the top flight.

Borussia Dortmund have won only one of their last five matches in the Bundesliga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 4-2 margin at home against Borussia Monchengladbach.

RB Leipzig have won eight out of their first 13 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best start to a top-flight campaign since the 2016-17 season.

RB Leipzig have lost two consecutive matches away from home in the Bundesliga for the first time since March this year.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have not been at their best so far this season and will need to make amends in the coming weeks. The likes of Julian Brandt and Marco Reus can be effective on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

RB Leipzig have troubled Borussia Dortmund in the past and have an excellent squad at their disposal. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes