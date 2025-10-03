Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Borussia Dortmund will entertain RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Both teams have won four of their five league games and second-placed Dortmund have a one-point lead over the visitors.

The hosts are unbeaten across all competitions this season. They met Mainz in their previous league outing and registered a 2-0 away win. Daniel Svensson and Karim Adeyemi added goals in the first half in that match with Julian Brandt providing assists for both.

They made it three wins across all competitions on Wednesday with a 4-1 home triumph over Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Champions League. Svensson scored in the first half while Carney Chukwuemeka, Serhou Guirassy, and Brandt added goals after the break.

Leipzig extended their winning streak in the league to four games last week, recording a 1-0 away win over Wolfsburg. Johan Bakayoko scored the only goal of the match in the eighth minute while Christoph Baumgartner missed from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met 20 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in nine wins.

Both teams registered home wins in the Bundesliga last season.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding three goals in five games.

RB Leipzig have won their last four league games, keeping three clean sheets.

Borussia Dortmund have scored at least two goals in four of their five league games this season.

The hosts have lost four of their last five meetings against Leipzig, failing to score in two.

Nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Die Borussen have enjoyed an unbeaten run across all competitions this season, winning six of the eight games. They have their three home games in all competitions this season, keeping two clean sheets.

Emre Can, Julien Duranville, and Aaron Anselmino remain sidelined for the hosts. Niko Kovač is expected to field a similar starting XI from their win over Mainz last week.

Die Roten Bullen suffered a loss to Bayern Munich in their campaign opener and have bounced back well, recording four consecutive wins while conceding just once. They have scored one goal apiece in their last two away games.

Max Finkgräfe, Amadou Haidara, Benjamin Henrichs, Xavier Schlager and Kosta Nedeljkovic will miss this match due to injuries while Kevin Kampl is a doubt due to an illness.

The last 13 meetings between them have produced conclusive results. With that in mind and considering Dortmund's 100% home record this season, we back the hosts to register a win.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

